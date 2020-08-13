Ezenia! Inc. Announces Material Equity Investment Transaction

WEARE, N.H., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezenia! Inc. ("Ezenia" or the "Company") today announced a material equity investment transaction. More details can be found at www.ezenia.com under the News section of its homepage.

About Ezenia! Inc.

Ezenia! Inc. operates through its subsidiary Windjammer Holdings, Inc. Ezenia! Inc. common stock is not listed, traded or quoted on any U.S. stock exchange but is quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol EZEN.

Contact: Cecilia Moreno 1-603-589-7600 x804 [email protected]

