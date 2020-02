Ezenia! Inc. Releases Financial Information

SALEM, N.H., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezenia! Inc. ("Ezenia" or the "Company") today announced that, as a result of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders that was held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Meeting Room Congress 313, 101 Harborside Drive, Boston, MA 02128, it has decided to post its financial results for fiscal 2018 and 2017 and for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on its website, Ezenia.com. This information can be viewed by clicking on the "Financial Information" tab.

[THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL 2018 AND 2017, AND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019, HAVE BEEN PREPARED BY THE COMPANY FOR ITS OWN INTERNAL USE. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN REVIEWED OR AUDITED BY AN OUTSIDE OR INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTING FIRM. IN ADDITION, THEY HAVE NOT BEEN PREPARED IN STRICT CONFORMITY WITH UNITED STATES GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRACTICES ("GAAP"), AND THEY DO NOT CONTAIN ALL DISCLOSURES AND ADJUSTMENTS THAT MAY BE REQUIRED BY GAAP. THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE NOT DESIGNED TO PRESENT A COMPLETE OR CURRENT PICTURE OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FLOWS OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND ARE INTENDED TO BE REVIEWED IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, AND WE INVITE ALL STOCKHOLDERS TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING AND ASK ANY QUESTIONS THEY MAY HAVE. THERE MAY BE MATERIAL INFORMATION PERTINENT TO THE COMPANY AND ITS SECURITIES THAT IS NOT CONTAINED IN THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AND AS A RESULT, STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON THEM WHEN MAKING INVESTMENT OR VOTING DECISIONS. ALL COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN LEGAL AND ACCOUNTING ADVISORS BEFORE ENGAGING IN ANY TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY OR ANY OF ITS SECURITIES.]

About Ezenia! Inc.

Ezenia! Inc. operates through its subsidiary Windjammer Holdings, Inc. Ezenia! Inc. common stock is not listed, traded or quoted on any U.S. stock exchange but is quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol EZEN.

Contact: Cecilia Moreno 1-603-589-7600 x804 cmoreno@ezenia.com

