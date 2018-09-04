Ezer Mizion's #SharedLife Campaign Spearheading Urgent Donations To Facilitate Testing for Young Bride-To-Be; 27-year Old Leukemia Patient Given Mere Weeks To Live Without Successful Donor Match

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezer Mizion, the largest non-profit organization providing health support services in Israel and the largest Jewish bone marrow registry in the world saving lives globally, announced today that it is on a critical mission this High Holy Day season to seek urgent donations in order to facilitate testing for individuals suffering from life threatening illnesses in which a bone marrow transplant is the sole chance of survival. In the spirit of Rosh Hashanah, Ezer Mizion is promoting its #SharedLife campaign in full force.

Ezer Mizion's #SharedLife campaign was initially launched in collaboration with Eff Creative Group, an award-winning Inc. 500 company that designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking products and social campaigns, earlier this year and was unveiled for the first time at the AIPAC 2018 Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. The concept creates a shared connection between bone marrow recipients and bone marrow donors. Donors supporting Ezer Mizion's mission form a third and critical component of this life saving partnership.

The High Holy Day season is an important time to remember those in need of help. Currently, hundreds of patients are waiting to find a DNA match, and with a boost in financial support, Ezer Mizion will be able to continue its life-saving work around the clock. When Ezer Mizion's bone marrow registry was established in 1998 by Dr. Bracha and the late Moti Zisser, no one could imagine the registry's remarkable success. Since its establishment 20 years ago, the registry has successfully facilitated nearly 3,000 transplants around the globe. This year alone the organization has arranged and coordinated 341 transplants.

A recent critical case that landed at Ezer Mizion's doorstep is that of a 27-year old bride-to-be Leukemia patient, Roni Cohen. The newly engaged Roni had returned home from a vacation and was not feeling well. Her condition worsened, with her health quickly deteriorating even further. She suffered swelling in her mouth and neck glands, neck cramps and bruising on her legs and face. Roni's doctors did additional testing only to discover the worst possible diagnosis: Leukemia. Due to her current condition, Roni's September 17th wedding has now been postponed and medical professionals have told her that her best chance of survival is to find a bone marrow donor match in order to receive a transplant.

Finding a match for Roni is particularly challenging as she hails from a Moroccan and Yemenite/North African background. The best chance of finding a match for Roni will be from a bone marrow donor of Moroccan, Yemenite, or Yemenite-North African descent. Roni and her fiancé, Bar Armon, are on a mission to find a match for her. To date, Ezer Mizion has swabbed more than 16,000 potential donors in support of Roni's case alone and continues to work diligently with efforts around the globe in a race against time to save Roni.

"The Holiday season is always a critical time for our organization to raise money so that we can work to facilitate more testing with the goal of increasing the likelihood of finding matches for as many individuals and families as possible, including Roni," noted Dr. Bracha Zisser, Director of the Ezer Mizion Bone Marrow Registry. "Rosh Hashanah is a time to pray for a healthy New Year. As an organization, we want to be able to deliver a miracle for Roni and her family."

Ezer Mizion's team is working diligently around the clock to facilitate testing for as many potential donor matches as possible, not just for Roni Cohen, but also for others, including the young and the elderly.

To learn more about some of Ezer Mizion's success stories and to be a partner in their life-saving mission, please visit: roshhashanah.ezermizion.org/

ABOUT EZER MIZION

Established in 1979 by Chananya Chollak, Ezer Mizion is the largest non-profit organization in Israel providing medical support services. The organization's goal is to positively impact the lives of the sick, disabled, elderly, and underprivileged. It benefits 670,000+ people annually, has 30,000+ volunteers, and an annual budget of $100M. One of its key initiatives is the world's largest Jewish bone marrow registry. Dozens of lives are saved each month globally through bone marrow transplants facilitated by Ezer Mizion. The registry, founded by Dr. Bracha and the late Moti Zisser, includes 914,586 active registrants, including 492,927 IDF recruits. Since its inception, nearly 12,000 positive matches have been established and nearly 3,000 transplants facilitated. To learn more, visit: www.EzerMizion.org.

