EZGO Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021; Highlighted by a 74.3% Increase in Revenues to $9.6 Million

CHANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or "we", "our", or "the Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights (all results compared to the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenues were $9.6 million , an increase of 74.3%

were , an increase of 74.3% Units sold reached 34,069, an increase of 96.6%

sold reached 34,069, an increase of 96.6% Gross margin was 9.7%, compared with 9.6%

was 9.7%, compared with 9.6% Net loss was $0.3 million , compared with net loss of $0.6 million

was , compared with net loss of The Company has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.1 million at March 31, 2021 , compared to approximately $0.3 million at September 30, 2020

Management Commentary

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer of EZGO, stated, "The last six months have been a monumental period in EZGO's development, highlighted by our IPO in January 2021 and transition from an expert in battery technology into a manufacturer of e-bicycles. We reported strong growth in both revenues and the number of units sold, as the demand for our products has continued to grow due to greater brand awareness. We achieved this growth despite capacity restraints that restricted our ability to meet this continued demand, and as a result, we recently announced the purchase of land and property that we believe will allow us to initially increase our production capacity by 100,000 units of two-wheeled e-bicycles. In addition, the estimated production capacity of the factory building expected to be built on the remaining land being purchased is anticipated to be approximately 500,000 units."

Mr. Ye concluded, "In the coming months, we are focused on both utilizing our increased capacity as well as expanding our marketing efforts and product development and innovation. We have introduced 15 new two wheeled e-bicycles, mopeds and leisure e-tricycles over the last six months, while investing in R&D as a means of integrating our battery expertise with new IoT technology that will improve performance. We are pleased with our progress made to date and remain very optimistic about our growth prospects for the future."

Financial Review for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

Net Revenues

Net revenues from continuing operations for the six months ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $9.6 million, a 74.3% increase from approximately $5.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The significant increase in revenues were mainly driven by the increase of sales of e-bicycles, and partially offset by the decrease of rental revenue.

The following table identifies revenue from continuing operations and reportable segments for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:









For the six months ended March 31,



Change





Segment

2021



%



2020



%



Amount



%

Sales of e-bicycles

E-bicycle sales

segment

$ 7,643,039





79.6



$ 3,371,641





61.2



$ 4,271,398





126.7

Sales of batteries

and battery

packs

Battery cells and

packs segment



1,148,374





12.0





1,090,542





19.8





57,832





5.3

Rental of lithium

batteries and e-

bicycles

Rental segment



395,656





4.1





1,048,765





19.0





(653,109)





(62.3)

Others







417,687





4.3





350





-





417,337





119,239.1

Net revenues





$ 9,604,756





100.0



$ 5,511,298





100.0



$ 4,093,458





74.3



The e-bicycles sales segment engaged in online and offline sales of e-bicycles. The revenue of sales of e-bicycles increased to approximately $7.6 million, or approximately 126.7%, for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, mainly due to the launch of new products, a rapid growth in the Company's offline e-bicycles sales market, and the mitigated impact of COVID-19 since the second quarter of 2020.

The revenue from battery cells and packs segment for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were both approximately $1.1 million, a 5.3% increase derived from continuing relationships with long-term customers.

The revenue from rental segment significantly decreased by approximately $0.7 million, or approximately 62.3%, for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to the termination of three rental contracts from our sublease agents during January, May and July 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Our cost of revenues significantly increased by approximately $3.7 million, or approximately 74.0%, to approximately $8.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $5.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, which was primarily due to the increase of manufacturing and purchase cost of e-bicycles for sale. The increase was in line with the increase in our net revenues.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was approximately $0.9 million and $0.5 million, representing 9.7% and 9.6% of net revenues, respectively. The Gross profit margin were relatively consistent during these two periods primarily due to the sales of e-bicycles accounting for a large proportion of our total revenue, thus, the total gross profit rate converged with that of sales of e-bicycles.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Our selling and marketing expenses primarily consist of salaries and benefits expense, advertising expense, and freight expense. Our selling and marketing expenses increased by approximately $0.1 million or approximately 58.9%, to approximately $0.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $0.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. Such increase consisted of the increase of salaries and benefits expense and advertising expense, which resulted from the recruitment of new salespersons with the Company's business expansion on sales of e-bicycles and the promotion of sales of e-bicycles during this period.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $48 thousand or approximately 4.9%, to approximately $0.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $1.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to lower R&D expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2021, and partially offset by an increase in professional fees. However, after the IPO in January 2021, we plan to invest more funds in R&D in the future.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense amounted to approximately $29 thousand for the six months ended March 31,2021 and income tax benefit amounted to approximately $0.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, respectively. The income tax benefit was recognized as our PRC subsidiaries suffered deductible loss for the six months ended March 31, 2020, and our PRC subsidiaries had a taxable income for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Net Loss

Net loss for the six months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $0.3 million, compared to approximately $0.6 million for the same period in 2020, mainly due to the above reasons.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two E-bicycle brands, "Cenbird" and "Dilang", EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of E-bicycles and E-bicycle rentals, complemented by the E-bicycle charging pile business. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at http://www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor/.

Exchange Rate

EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)









As of March 31,



As of September 30,





2021



2020















ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

7,074,834



322,598

Restricted cash

518,731



17,932

Short-term investments

2,289,447



2,209,261

Accounts receivable, net

4,443,712



6,616,815

Notes receivable

-



1,664,310

Inventories

2,849,276



867,752

Advance to suppliers, net

5,731,609



2,701,460

Amount due from related parties, current

3,418,237



577,035

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

3,088,006



1,237,249

Current assets of discontinued operation

106,168



102,449

Total current assets

29,520,020



16,316,861

Property and equipment, net

2,439,760



3,109,045

Amount due from related parties, noncurrent

305,260



294,568

Deferred tax assets, net

150,693



97,324

Total assets

32,415,733



19,817,798















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings

304,968



299,315

Accounts payable

527,325



303,305

Accrued expenses and other payables

5,819,035



3,756,657

Advances from customers

680,596



155,378

Income tax payable

850,620



748,003

Amount due to related parties

992



754,283

Current liabilities of discontinued operation

672,349



655,712

Total current liabilities

8,855,885



6,672,653















Total liabilities

8,855,885



6,672,653















Commitments and contingencies

-



-















EQUITY











Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 10,838,500 and 7,800,000

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

10,839



7,800

Subscription receivable

(7,800)



(7,800)

Receivables from a shareholder

(4,421,056)



(4,737,521)

Additional paid-in capital

22,117,639



12,078,058

Statutory reserve

227,303



212,842

Retained earnings

1,202,348



1,575,630

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,039)



(259,547)

Total EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders' equity

19,075,234



8,869,462

Non-controlling interests

4,484,614



4,275,683

Total equity

23,559,848



13,145,145















Total liabilities and equity

32,415,733



19,817,798



EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)











For the six months ended March 31,





2021



2020





























Net revenues



9,604,756





5,511,298

Cost of revenues



(8,671,115)





(4,984,751)

Gross profit



933,641





526,547



















Selling and marketing expenses



(392,216)





(246,833)

General and administrative expenses



(925,429)





(973,193)

Total operating expenses



(1,317,645)





(1,220,026)



















Loss from operations



(384,004)





(693,479)



















Interest expense, net



(16,477)





(8,542)

Other income (expense), net



140,837





(83,251)

Total other income (expense), net



124,360





(91,793)



















Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense



(259,644)





(785,272)

Income tax (expense) benefit



(29,350)





193,443

Net loss from continuing operations



(288,994)





(591,829)

Income from discontinued operation, net of tax



-





-

Net Loss



(288,994)





(591,829)



















Net loss from continuing operations



(288,994)





(591,829)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



69,827





(105,127)

Net loss attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from continuing operations



(358,821)





(486,702)



















Income from discontinued operation, net of tax



-





-

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operation



-





-

Net income attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from discontinued operation



-





-

Net loss attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders



(358,821)





(486,702)



















Net loss attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from continuing operations per ordinary

share:















-Basic and diluted



(0.04)





(0.06)

Net income attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from discontinued operation per

ordinary share:















-Basic and diluted



-





-

Net loss attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders per ordinary share:















-Basic and diluted



(0.04)





(0.06)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















-Basic and diluted



8,812,833





7,800,000



















Loss from continuing operations before non-controlling interests



(288,994)





(591,829)

Income from discontinued operation, net of tax



-





-

Net loss



(288,994)





(591,829)

Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



344,612





(287,874)

Comprehensive income (loss)



55,618





(879,703)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



208,931





(160,053)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders



(153,313)





(719,650)



SOURCE EZGO Technologies Ltd.