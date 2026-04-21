EZGO Takes Full Legal Ownership of Its Self-Built Changzhou Manufacturing Facility to Scale Production

CHANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or the "Company"), a short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Jiangsu EZGO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has received the real estate ownership certificate ("Certificate") from the Changzhou municipal authorities for its self-built manufacturing facility at Xinqu Road No. 20, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province.

The receipt of the Certificate confirms that the new facility has been fully constructed in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and is legally cleared for operational use.

Developed and constructed entirely by EZGO, the complex covers a total site area of 19,665 square meters and a total building area of 36,547.56 square meters, comprising seven reinforced-concrete buildings: five purpose-built multi-storey production buildings and two ancillary support buildings. The underlying state-owned land use right carries a tenure of 50 years, providing the Company with a long-term and legally secured operational foundation for decades.

The complex is designed to support the annual production of 100,000 intelligent electric two-wheeled vehicles, 5,000 intelligent unmanned service patrol vehicles, and 0.5 GWh of graphene-based lightweight power lithium batteries. Integrating research and development, manufacturing and related support functions, the facility forms the physical backbone of EZGO's intelligent mobility and battery businesses.

With construction complete and full legal title secured, EZGO will now advance equipment installation and production line commissioning, with commercial operations targeted to commence in 2026. The Company believes the facility will materially strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency and broaden product innovation across intelligent electric mobility, intelligent service vehicles and lightweight power battery applications.

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EZGO, commented, "Receiving the real estate ownership certificate is the milestone — it confirms that the facility we designed and built from the ground up has cleared every regulatory checkpoint and is legally ours to operate for the next 50 years. The new facility has five production buildings with 36,500 square meters in total and it is capable of producing 100,000 electric two-wheelers and 0.5 GWh of batteries annually. Our focus now shifts squarely to equipment installation and production ramp-up, and we are determined to deliver on the capacity and innovation commitments we have made to our shareholders."

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform, EZGO has established a business model centered on the design, manufacturing and sale of electric mobility products, intelligent robots and related accessories, including batteries, charging facilities and electronic control systems. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the markets in which the Company operates; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and international markets. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE EZGO Technologies Ltd.