EZLease announces security and audit lease accounting enhancements

RESTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZLease, the leader in simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software, announced the launch of security and audit enhancements that improve the overall client experience, including multi-company support, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and locking periods.

Multi-company support

CPA firms and organizations with multiple entities or business units can manage equipment and real estate lease data across clients and entities with a single login. This allows lessees and lessors to:

Manage multiple standards, including ASC 840, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, IAS 17, and IFRS 16 for each business unit, entity, or client from one location across lessee and lessor accounting.

Manage different fiscal calendars.

Track and manage lease data with separate entity and company-wide reporting.

With multi-company support, EZLease helps:

CPA firms streamline client management with one login across multiple clients, saving time while preserving client security and privacy.

Clients log into their environments to collaborate with CPA firms.

Larger organizations manage lease data across business units in a centralized location.

MFA

EZLease's MFA process enables two-step, token-based and app-based confirmation for user login. With this additional layer of security, clients know their lease accounting data is safe and protected from unauthorized access.

Locking periods

The ability to lock periods prevents users from mistakenly booking changes in previous accounting periods. Instead, users book changes in the current or future periods, and EZLease will automatically generate catch-up accounting entries in the open period. This allows users the flexibility to make changes while preventing potential errors in previous accounting periods.

"With these EZLease enhancements, our clients have an easier, faster, and more secure approach to manage their lease accounting compliance, including reporting, audits, security requirements, and collaborating with their CPA firms," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator.

To see how these new capabilities can help your organization, sign up for a free trial.

About EZLease:

EZLease provides simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software for ASC 840, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, IAS 17, and IFRS 16 that ensures long-term compliance for real estate and equipment leases for lessees and lessors. With over 15 years of successful implementations across private, government and public organizations of all sizes around the world, EZLease manages and automates lease data management, lease accounting, and reporting, leveraging customer-first support and deep accounting expertise.

