Ezoic Raises Bar to 250K; JS Integration for Full Revenue Platform Surges in Popularity with Web Builders

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform and Google Premier Certified Publishing Partner, recently announced an expansion of its platform and services alongside a change to its minimum requirement for new publishers to 250,000 monthly users. The change follows years of investment in custom solutions, first-party data infrastructure, and solutions for testing and trying emerging revenue models sought by larger web applications and publishers—the change in requirement aligns Ezoic's leading collection of innovative platform solutions to the surge in demand for its technology and services from larger web apps, tools, chatbots, and websites.

Leading up to the updated monthly user threshold requirements for new customers, Ezoic has invested in new ways of helping customers set up, test, and implement sophisticated revenue technologies and protect their market position. These additions have set a new bar for how easily businesses on the web can engage and begin experimenting with emerging trends in first-party data, drop-in revenue models, and custom services. One change that delivers on Ezoic's promise of a more approachable way to engage with these technologies and trends is Ezoic's new standard integration option, which features a lightweight JavaScript integration—a familiar and simple, yet flexible means of total platform integration that is now the standard path to the platform. Publishers at scale now have access to what the company describes as its most comprehensive set of monetization and testing tools to date—including first-party data solutions, identity infrastructure, and the ability to test emerging revenue models like rewarded ads.

"We've been building what apps, tools, chatbots, and sites have really needed to adapt quickly on the modern web, and JS integration works for everyone," said Tyler Bishop, CMO of Ezoic. "Raising the bar to 250,000 users a month is really just a byproduct of us working with the market and having so many of these larger web businesses come to us for things that otherwise are very complex, time-consuming, and costly to implement. Those businesses need help adapting how they protect their market position with things like first-party data and forge new revenue growth with drop-in revenue models they can test. That requires focused expertise on every customer, which is a finite resource we have to reserve for those that can benefit from it most."

Delivering Sophisticated Technology With Standard Lightweight JS Integration

The majority of Ezoic publishers now integrate through a lightweight JavaScript snippet—a single tag in the site header. No DNS transfers, no nameserver changes, no hosting dependencies. Publishers can be live within minutes.

The lightweight JS integration delivers Ezoic's full platform—ad testing, site speed optimization, layout personalization, first-party data tools, and identity infrastructure—and is compatible with every CMS, hosting provider, and site architecture.

"There's still a misconception that you need to change your DNS to use Ezoic," Bishop said. "That hasn't been true for a long time. One lightweight script and you have access to everything. We've made the technical barrier basically zero."

Leading Platform for First-Party Data and New Revenue Models

Ezoic's investment in first-party data has become a central part of the platform's value for larger publishers. The company's identity infrastructure and first-party data tools are producing measurable results: customers are seeing approximately 15% higher earnings per thousand visitors (EPMV) after implementing the data with programmatic advertising identifiers compared to historical benchmarks, with identified traffic showing improvements exceeding 100% in key markets.

Beyond traditional display, the platform now supports testing and implementation of newer revenue approaches—including rewarded ads—giving publishers the ability to experiment with models that were previously available only through custom integrations or separate vendors.

"Publishers at scale need more than an ad server or a service provider setting up a series of ad partners for them that's outdated almost the moment they're finished," Bishop said. "They need expertise, guidance, and a platform that lets them test the emerging opportunities on the web—whether that's first-party data strategies, rewarded experiences, or revenue models that don't exist yet. That's what we've been building and helping customers with."

The increased customer user requirement, streamlined integration, and innovative technologies and services are now live and in place; however, Ezoic has a longstanding reputation of enabling those starting or growing on the web to succeed. In an effort to continue this mission, Ezoic recently launched a new Incubator program, accepting 20 publishers per month who demonstrate strong potential and want to grow with the platform, even if they fall short of the new monthly user requirement. "We believe in helping publishers grow, so if they are still growing their audience and don't meet our audience size requirement, we still have an option for them during sign-up to apply to our Incubator," Bishop said. "Incubator lets us stay true to helping those investing in something audiences want while being able to focus on areas where we can make the most impact for businesses today."

