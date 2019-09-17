Ezoic Unveils New Publisher Success Team, Hires Over 50 New Employees

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezoic , an AI-driven platform for digital publishers, announces the launch of its new Publisher Success Team to proactively help publishers grow their websites. In July, Ezoic secured $33 million in growth funding backed by Sageview Capital and added nearly 50 new employees in the subsequent months. The announcement of the new team is one many developments Ezoic has invested in to help expand their capabilities for their customers.

"The creation of the Ezoic Publisher Success Team is a natural evolution to better align the partnerships between our team and our publisher's goals," said Jeff Bernard, Director of Publisher Success at Ezoic. "Deploying a staff of Publisher Success Managers and Analysts allows us to proactively assist publishers. This team is designed to help our publishers achieve their goals faster on our platform."

The Publisher Success Team was built to help publishers with their strategies, publishing best practices, and to help them align with emerging trends and opportunities. "Putting the publishers' needs and strategies at the forefront of our mission is paramount to this new team," says Bernard.

A major benefit of the Publisher Success Team to Ezoic publishers will be an improved and dedicated focus of helping them leverage all the features Ezoic has to offer. "Oftentimes we see publishers exclusively using Ad Tester, but there's a lot of value provided through other products like Big Data Analytics and the Site Speed app. By helping publishers understand the value of everything we have to offer, we think they'll find greater success. It's a win-win," said Jan Creidenberg, Director of Publisher Success at Ezoic.

