Ezonyx Bio Technologies, Inc. Launches EarthPCB™, The ultimate solution for a sustainable future

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezonyx Bio Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that its patent pending EarthPCB™ eco-friendly biopolymer resins have been independently tested by Eden Research Laboratory, the July 2, 2020 biodegradation results showed that EarthPCB™ is biodegradable and biocompostable.

Ezonyx has commenced commercial manufacturing of its EarthPCB™ resins and will be available in August 2020.

Ezonyx Bio Technologies, Inc. is a full-service bio-based plastics company specializing in the development and manufacturing of proprietary non-toxic, eco-friendly bioplastic plant-based polymers. Derived entirely from renewable and sustainable resources, Ezonyx has perfected its proprietary bioplastic class of materials, Earth Plant Compostable Biodegradable™ (EarthPCB™) that is available for most industries worldwide as a replacement for toxic, petroleum-based plastics in the food, beverage, cosmetics, medical device and durable consumer goods industries.

Ezonyx's team of scientists and engineers have over 40 years of experience in developing methodologies within research and product testing to assist in achieving sustainability goals for reducing global carbon footprint as well as complying with emerging governmental legislations, enabling customers and partners to meet consumer demands for a healthier, environmentally cleaner planet.

What's Different About EarthPCB™

EarthPCB™ is an eco-friendly, earth and plant based, biodegradable, renewable, sustainable and compostable biopolymer material. It is FDA Title 21 Food Contact Compliant, non-toxic, and will help to reduce the ever-growing problem of new long-term waste, thereby mitigating future damage to the environment and humanity.

EarthPCB™ is:

Economically Feasible

Microwave/ Freezer/ Dishwasher Safe and BPA-Free

Independently tested - Biodegradable

33% lighter weight in density than other polymers.

Independently tested - 167% more durable than other polymers

Outperforms competing bio-based materials such PLA, PHA, Green PE and others

Every corporation in the world is seeking sustainable, renewable packaging, EarthPCB™ is the solution.

For more information about EarthPCB™ breakthrough in bioplastic technology go to www.EzonyxBioTech.com or email us at [email protected]

SOURCE Ezonyx Bio Technologies

