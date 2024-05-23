EZOPS Receives 2024 XCelent Award for Advanced Technology in Reconciliation Systems

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZOPS, a leading AI-focused fintech company, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 XCelent Award for Advanced Technology in Reconciliation Systems. This recognition comes as a testament to EZOPS' relentless commitment to transforming operational efficiencies in capital markets through innovative technology solutions.

The XCelent Award, bestowed upon EZOPS by Celent, acknowledges the company's outstanding contributions to the reconciliation landscape. In a comprehensive report titled "Reconciliation Systems: Solutions for Capital Markets Firms," the research highlighted the transformative impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, on the reconciliation process. EZOPS emerged as a frontrunner in this space, offering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of financial institutions.

Since its inception in 2014, EZOPS has been dedicated to automating post-trade processing, compliance, and reporting functions, reducing reliance on labor-intensive manual processes. Co-founded by financial technology industry veterans, EZOPS has continually pushed boundaries to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 XCelent Award for Advanced Technology," said Sarva Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of EZOPS. "This recognition underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the reconciliation landscape. We are grateful for the opportunity to empower financial institutions with AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and transparency."

At the core of EZOPS' offerings is its ARO product line, featuring machine learning-enabled data control and workflow automation solutions. The EZOPS ARO® Reconciliation module, a key component of this suite, leverages unique features to handle complex reconciliations across various asset classes. This asset class-agnostic solution has garnered praise from users across multiple business lines, including custodians, banks, investment managers, hedge funds, and more.

As financial institutions continue to navigate challenges in an ever-evolving market landscape, EZOPS remains at the forefront, driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.

About EZOPS:

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world's largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.ezops.com

