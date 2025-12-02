EZPAWN'S NEW INSTANT QUOTE TOOL DELIVERS ONLINE ESTIMATES ON ELECTRONIC ITEMS IN UNDER 3 SECONDS

Instant Quote gives customers a fast, easy first step to quick cash—delivering online quotes for electronics before they even visit the store

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZPAWN, part of a family of stores owned by EZCORP, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its new Instant Quote tool, now live for all U.S. EZPAWN stores nationwide. This innovative online feature, available at ezpawn.com, empowers customers to receive fast, accurate quote ranges for their electronic items if they wish to pawn or sell the item prior to visiting a store first.

The Instant Quote tool currently supports 15 key electronics categories, including game consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones, LED TVs, smartwatches, and more. This web-based application empowers users to receive real-time quote ranges within seconds for electronic items by simply entering basic details such as brand, model, and condition.

How It Works:

Customers access Instant Quote via the EZPAWN website (https://ezpawn.com/online-pawn-quote or click "Get a quote" at the top of the page) and enter details about their electronic items.





The system instantly evaluates the details entered by the customer and provides an estimated value range based on the information entered, our database, and current market trends.





Customers receive their quote via email and can use the Store Locator feature to find their nearest location for final evaluation of their electronic item, receive a final quote, and complete the transaction that best meets their financial needs.

"Instant Quote is a game-changer for our customers, giving them the power to get fast, reliable valuations for their electronics online before they even step into a store," said Scott Sundheim, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to offer this innovative tool in the pawn industry, and make it easy for customers to get quick, reliable quotes online, saving them time and giving them a hassle-free experience from start to finish."

Instant Quote is available across all U.S. family of stores owned by EZCORP, Inc., including all EZPAWN locations. EZPAWN invites customers to explore Instant Quote online today and experience a faster, smarter way to get estimates for their electronics. Click here to find a location near you and access the Instant Quote tool via the "Get a quote" button at the top of the page!

About EZPAWN

EZPAWN is part of a family of stores owned by EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn services in the United States and Latin America and seller of pre-owned merchandise. EZPAWN operates in 19 states in the US and satisfies short-term cash needs through pawn transactions and buys and sells everyday items of value. Find the EZPAWN location nearest you at www.ezpawn.com/find-a-location.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

