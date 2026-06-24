ezPaycheck Offers Budget-Friendly Mid-Year Payroll Solution for Accountants

Accountants and CPAs say goodbye to outsourcing mid-year payroll processing by switching to ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New reports show that CPAs and SMBs are saving substantial amounts on operating expenses by switching to ezPaycheck, mid-year to the affordable in-house payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. Designed for both single location businesses and accounting professionals managing multiple offices, ezPaycheck is helping organizations regain control of payroll while reducing overhead costs.

ezPaycheck offers a practical alternative by providing comprehensive payroll processing and tax form management at a fraction of the cost. Try it today for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

"Our goal is to put payroll control back in the hands of SMBs and accountants," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ezPaycheck, clients can manage payroll in-house and dramatically reduce overhead costs."

Why Switch to ezPaycheck Mid-Year?

With no monthly subscription fees, ezPaycheck is a cost-effective payroll solution that businesses can implement at any time of the year, even mid-year. Client's benefit from discounted pricing on network versions that enable seamless data sharing among multiple installations. Customer's also have the ability to print unlimited checks for unlimited companies.

The software provides a simple, affordable way for businesses to manage payroll internally without sacrificing functionality or compliance.

Multi-User Payroll Management Made Easy

For businesses requiring payroll access across multiple computers, ezPaycheck offers a powerful network version designed for multi-user environments. Key benefits include:

Centralized payroll management

Improved cost efficiency

Enhanced security through customizable access controls

Remote access capabilities for distributed teams

Flexible data-sharing options via Google Cloud, servers, shared folders, or Dropbox

These features make ezPaycheck an ideal solution for growing businesses, accounting firms, and organizations with remote employees.

Halfpricesoft.com updates its payroll and business software annually to ensure compliance with the latest payroll tax regulations and reporting requirements. Whether serving a solo entrepreneur or a growing workforce, ezPaycheck offers editions and advanced features to support businesses of all sizes.

Pricing starts at just $169 per installation, with additional savings available for clients purchasing multiple installations. Businesses can evaluate ezPaycheck with a free 30-day trial. During the trial period, users receive full access to all software features, with a "TRIAL" watermark appearing on printed checks and forms.

To learn more about ezPaycheck and other business software solutions, visit Halfpricesoft.com.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable payroll and business software for small businesses, accountants, and CPAs. Offering ez1095, ezW2, ez1099 and the flagship, ezPaycheck, helps organizations manage payroll in-house with easy-to-use tools, annual compliance updates.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com