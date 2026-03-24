ezPaycheck Simplifies First Quarter 941 Filing with e-file Direct Integration Feature

Businesses Can Beat the Looming Deadline with Stress-Free Payroll Processing and Seamless 941 E-Filing Enhancement. Download and test drive today.

REDMOND, Wash., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first quarter tax deadline quickly approaches, Halfpricesoft.com is helping businesses stay ahead with its powerful ezPaycheck payroll software, now featuring an enhanced e-file Direct add-on enhancement for fast and accurate filing of Form 941. Designed with any size business in mind, ezPaycheck offers a complete payroll solution with unlimited company accounts, unlimited check printing, and simplified tax form processing in an all-in-one easy-to-use platform. With the new e-file Direct feature, users can securely submit their 941 forms electronically without the hassle of complicated systems or additional third-party services.

941/940/94x E-File add-on feature for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed

Don't let the first quarter deadline sneak up on you. Start using ezPaycheck today and take advantage of the e-file Direct feature to file your 941 forms quickly and accurately. Visit Halfpricesoft.com now to download and get started.

"First quarter deadlines can create unnecessary pressure for business owners," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ezPaycheck and the e-file Direct enhancement, we are giving our customers a simple, reliable way to file Form 941 on time and with confidence."

The IRS deadline for first quarter Form 941 filings is fast approaching, making now the perfect time for businesses to streamline their payroll and tax reporting processes. ezPaycheck eliminates guesswork by guiding users step-by-step through payroll calculations and tax form preparation, while the e-file Direct add-on ensures quick submission and confirmation.

Key Benefits of ezPaycheck and e-file Direct Include:

Easy preparation and e-filing of Form 941. See details

Unlimited company accounts at no extra cost

Unlimited paycheck printing

User-friendly interface with no accounting background required

Reliable support and affordable pricing

With the April 30 quarterly deadline approaching, the new integration provides businesses with a timely solution to help ensure accurate payroll reporting and compliance.

Customers simply go online to and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck has exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

ezPaycheck software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately. Priced at $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To download and test drive, visit at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days. Please note: t rial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable and user-friendly payroll and tax software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and non-profits. Its flagship products, including ezPaycheck and ez1095, are trusted by thousands of businesses nationwide for their simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com