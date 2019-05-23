Ezra's New Full-Body Scan Detects Up To 11 Cancers In Men, 13 In Women

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezra, the technology-driven healthcare company creating a new standard for early cancer detection, today announced the launch of its full-body MRI scanning program. Ezra provides its members with a direct-to-consumer service that enables them to get screened for cancer using an MRI scan that's fast, accurate, and affordable. Ezra's new full-body protocol can detect up to 11 cancers in men and 13 in women.

"We should all check our bodies for cancer as part of our routine health regimen. To make that possible, we're aiming to combine a better patient experience with the most advanced medical imaging technology and the latest developments in artificial intelligence," said Emi Gal, CEO & co-founder of Ezra. "Our goal is to improve the speed, accuracy and affordability of cancer screening, and I'm thrilled to be announcing our full-body MRI-based cancer screening program."

In an effort to make MRI-based cancer screening affordable to as many people as possible, Ezra offers multiple plans: The Ezra Full-Body Scan is available for $1,950, and single-region scans (such as pelvic or abdominal) are available for as little as $675. Members can also pay using a no-interest payment plan in 12 monthly installments.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be over 1.7 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States this year alone — over 600,000 of which will be lethal.1 Almost 50% of cancer patients are detected late2, and only 2 out of 10 late-stage cancer patients survive longer than 5 years.3 Ezra's mission is to help all these men and women detect cancer early, by creating fast, accurate, affordable and non-invasive cancer screening solutions.

In January 2019, Ezra launched its MRI-based prostate cancer screening program. The program's goal is to leverage new technologies to catch prostate cancer as early as possible and help men avoid unnecessary prostate biopsies. Since the launch, almost 1,000 individuals have signed up, hundreds of men have been scanned, and Ezra has successfully helped members detect prostate cancer and avoid unnecessary prostate biopsies.

"We are developing innovative AI technologies that assist radiologists in detecting cancer earlier, faster, and more accurately than ever before. I cannot think of a better use of AI than to help people live longer and healthier lives," says CTO and co-founder Diego Cantor, PhD.

In the four months since launch, Ezra has also assembled a stellar board of medical advisors, including

Columbia's Dr. Azra Raza, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, and Dr. Joseph Alukal, Dr. Oguz Akin from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as RadNet's Dr. Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, Dr. John Melnick and Dr. Charles Fiske. The company has also expanded to eight new imaging facilities across New York's five boroughs and New Jersey. Ezra plans to expand to additional U.S. cities by the end of the year, providing early cancer detection to men and women across the country.

For more information and to sign up for an Ezra membership, please visit ezra.co m .

For press images, screenshots, and other visual assets, please visit our Dropbo x .

About Ezra

Ezra is a company dedicated to providing early cancer detection for all by pairing the most advanced medical imaging technology with Artificial Intelligence. We offer a full-body MRI scan in a single session, and we're building Artificial Intelligence, the Ezra AI, to assist radiologists in their workflow and enable them to quickly and accurately diagnose potential abnormalities anywhere in the body.

The Ezra AI is an investigational device that has not yet received marketing authorization from the FDA. The safety and effectiveness of the device have not yet been established. After further study of our technology, we plan to seek FDA clearance in the second half of 2019 and subsequently make the Ezra AI available to radiologists.

Ezra is headquartered in New York City, with R&D operations in Toronto.

1 Cancer Facts & Figures - The American Cancer Society, 2019

2 https://seer.cancer.gov / - 46.8% of cancers are detected in stages with disease spreading outside of the original tumor.

3 https://seer.cancer.gov / - calculated based on 5-year survival rates for individuals with distant metastatic disease

