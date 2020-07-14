ezStorage Corporation Launches a New, State-of-the-Art Website

COLUMBIA, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ezStorage Corporation is proud to announce the launch of its new website. This new digital user experience makes it easier for consumers to navigate the website and simplifies the self- storage rental process.

This new website features a location finder and map option that clearly displays rental specials at each location. Frequently asked questions are also prominently displayed on the home page to aid the rental process. The new user experience makes the storage unit contactless rental process even easier for customers. Not only is this convenient, but it also limits person-to- person contact. If you prefer to visit a storage facility to rent a unit, our storage facilities are open, and our staff is available to assist you.

About ezStorage

ezStorage Corporation, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, is one of the nation's leading self-storage operators with over 44,000 units throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Since 1987, ezStorage's attention to customer service, architectural detail, cleanliness and safety has earned them an unmatched reputation in the industry and among consumers. Visit ezStorage.com for locations and details.

