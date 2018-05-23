The Arnold, Maryland ezStorage location is located at 1434 Ritchie Highway in Arnold, MD. All of the storage units at this location are climate controlled, making it the premier self storage facility in the area. The storage unit sizes range from the 5'x5' storage units and lockers to the 10'x30' storage units for full household storage needs. Our storage facility also offers state-of-the-art security features, including camera surveillance, individually alarmed storage units, computerized entry and a resident manager on site.

This storage facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, and from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. Our gates are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM 7 days a week.

About Arnold, Maryland

Arnold, MD, a suburb of Annapolis, MD, is a part of Anne Arundel County. This area was first settled by John Arnold, a veteran of the War of 1812. Arnold, MD is known for its gorgeous scenic riversides, cliffs and close proximity to Annapolis, MD.

About ezStorage

ezStorage Corporation, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, is one of the nation's leading self storage operators with over 44,000 units throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Since 1988, ezStorage's attention to customer service, architectural detail, cleanliness and safety has earned them an unmatched reputation in the self-storage industry and renters. Visit ezStorage.com for additional details and features for all our locations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ezstorage-opens-new-facility-in-arnold-maryland-300653595.html

SOURCE ezStorage Corporation