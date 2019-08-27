ezStorage Opens New Fairfax, VA Storage Facility

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ezStorage Corporation is proud to announce the opening of our 50th storage facility in Fairfax, VA on Draper Dr. This newly constructed, state of the art storage facility is the first ezStorage location in Fairfax, VA.

This storage facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, and from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. Our gates are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM 7 days a week.

Draper Drive Storage Facility Features

The Fairfax, VA ezStorage location is located at 3180 Draper Drive, Fairfax, VA. Every storage unit at this facility is climate controlled, making it the ideal solution for storing more sensitive items. The storage units at our Draper Dr. facility range in size from the 5x5 storage units to the 10x30 storage units. For our renters' peace of mind, the storage facility utilizes a camera surveillance system and computerized entry.

About Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA, also known as Fairfax Courthouse, Downtown Fairfax and Fairfax City, was founded in 1805. This city also played a part in some notable events in The Civil War. In the 18th century, the city was home to both George Washington and George Mason. Old Town Fairfax is the home of many restaurants, sidewalk cafes, boutiques and more.

About ezStorage

ezStorage Corporation, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, is one of the nation's leading self storage operators with over 46,000 units throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Since 1988, ezStorage's attention to customer service, architectural detail, cleanliness and safety has earned them an unmatched reputation in the self-storage industry and renters. Visit ezStorage.com for additional details and features for all our locations.

SOURCE ezStorage Corporation

