ezStorage Opens New Fairfax, VA Storage Facility

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ezStorage Corporation is proud to announce the opening of our 46th storage facility in Fairfax, VA on Pickett Road. This brand new, state of the art storage facility is ezStorage's 2nd storage facility in Fairfax, VA.

Fairfax, VA New Storage Facility Features

The Fairfax, Virginia ezStorage location is located at 3849 Pickett Rd in Fairfax, VA. All of the storage units at this location are climate controlled, which helps to protect more sensitive items from temperature fluctuations. The storage unit sizes range from the 5'x5' storage units and lockers to the 10'x30' storage units for large storage needs. Our storage facility also offers state-of-the-art security features, including camera surveillance, individually alarmed storage units, computerized entry and a resident manager on site. We also offer convenient features and amenities for your move-in day, including large spacious elevators and moving supplies sold onsite.

This storage facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Our office hours on Saturdays are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Sundays. Our gates are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM 7 days a week.

About Fairfax, VA

Fairfax County was named after Thomas the Sixth Lord of Fairfax. Throughout history, Fairfax, VA has been known by many names, including Fairfax Courthouse, Downtown Fairfax and Fairfax City. Founded in 1805, this city also played a part in some notable events in The Civil War. Historic Blenheim, located in Fairfax, VA, is nationally significant due to the quantity of Civil War inscriptions on the wall.

About ezStorage

ezStorage Corporation, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, is one of the nation's leading self storage operators with over 44,000 units throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Since 1988, ezStorage's attention to customer service, architectural detail, cleanliness and safety has earned them an unmatched reputation in the self-storage industry and with renters. Visit ezStorage.com for additional details and features for all our locations.

SOURCE ezStorage Corporation