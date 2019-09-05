EZVIZ Showcases Groundbreaking Color Night Vision Security Cameras at IFA 2019 and Restates its Promise to Bring Affordable Security Solutions to U.S. Customers

Along with Europe, EZVIZ is also announcing the upcoming product launch in the United States. New security cameras, including the C1C Indoor Wi-Fi Camera, the C6CN PTZ Camera, and the C3WN Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera among others, will greet U.S. customers this month. With graceful reiterations of legacy EZVIZ models, the company demonstrates its dedication to engineering the most professional, reliable, simple-to-use and feature-rich smart security products to meet consumers' needs for a more secure life.

Theodore Wang, GM of EZVIZ, Inc. (EZVIZ's U.S. branch), said, "The United States is a highly competitive market for smart security products in terms of technological advancements and pricing. On one hand, EZVIZ continues to push the limits of video technology and works hard to empower customers with innovative security solutions. On the other hand, EZVIZ's competitive strengths include not just the technology behind our products but also affordability. We're making smart security accessible to everyone by offering a wide array of security products that provide an effective – and cost-effective – way to secure homes and places of business."

EZVIZ C1C models start at $29.99 and feature:

720p/1080p HD video

Night vision up to 40 ft.

110°/130° diagonal FOV

Motion detection with customizable motion zones

Two-way talk (full-duplex audio)

Magnetic base for flexible placement

Support for recording onto microSD cards up to 256 GB

EZVIZ C6CN is $59.99 and features:

1080p full-HD video

Night vision up to 33 ft.

One-touch privacy shutter

Smart tracking with 340° horizontal rotation, 120° vertical rotation, and 8x digital zoom

Two-way talk (full-duplex audio)

Support for recording onto microSD cards up to 256 GB

EZVIZ C3WN is $69.99 and features:

1080p full-HD video

Night vision up to 100 ft.

Motion detection with customizable motion zones

Audio reception up to 16 ft.

External dual-antenna design for enhanced connection

Weatherproof (IP66 rating)

Support for recording onto microSD cards up to 256 GB

The EZVIZ smart products are designed with the customer in mind. Beyond making the products stable and reliable, EZVIZ also invests in improving the user experience of its products. The EZVIZ App, available on Android and iOS, is free and it's intuitive and easy to use. Using this application, customers can view their live feed, watch recorded footage, zoom in 8-times for close-up details, and even start a live conversation remotely with a visitor.

Most of EZIVZ's products are compatible with the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Security is just a few words away in case the customer's hands are full, or their phone is not within reach. Customers with supported Amazon Echo or Google Home devices will be able to access their live feed (i.e., "Alexa/Hey Google, show me the front door) and arm the system when they leave home (i.e. "Alexa/Hey Google, turn on motion detection").

Pricing and Availability

The EZVIZ C1C, C6CN, and C3WN cameras will be available at Amazon.com at the prices listed above. Customers can purchase these products from all authorized channels by the 3rd week of September, 2019. The EZVIZ Cloud also offers data storage subscriptions starting from $5.99 per month. Learn more at www.ezviz.com/us

EZVIZ at IFA 2019

EZVIZ is in Hall 25, Booth #321 at IFA 2019, September 6-11. Attendees at the EZVIZ booth will see the industry's most innovative and flexible solutions for both smart homes and small and growing businesses.

About EZVIZ

EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand, is the consumer and residentially-focused subsidiary of Hikvision. EZVIZ creates a safe, convenient and smart life for users through its intelligent devices, cloud-based platform, and AI technology. Innovative products and services from EZVIZ can be applied to homes, workplaces, stores, schools, and much more. EZVIZ empowers partners to share our unique cloud services and build a thriving IoT ecosystem together. For more information, please visit us at www.ezvizlife.com.

