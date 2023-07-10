EZVIZ unveils exciting Prime Day 2023 deals on smart home devices, offering large discounts on its best items

There is no better time than now to enhance home security and add convenience to your home with EZVIZ's exclusive offers during Amazon Prime Day.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a leading smart home brand, is ready to enter people's Prime Day shopping hauls with many highly attempted deals on its best-sellers, from advanced security cameras to internet-connected video doorbells. As one of the most anticipated sales events of the year, this Prime Day will witness how EZVIZ provides customers with cost-saving chances to level up their smart home experience with reliable and easy-to-use devices.

It's time to get your favorite EZVIZ item at its best price.
This limited-time promotion will start on July 11 and end on July 12. For those who need EZVIZ cameras to watch over houses and check deliveries during the summer holiday leave or weekend camping, it's the best time to get them. The flexible EZVIZ products can also seamlessly integrate into most people's existing smart home systems.

Here are some highlights from the EZVIZ Prime Day 2023 deals:

If you want to quickly build a home security system without wiring and drilling, this convenient, all-in-one bundle can be perfect. Each BC1 wire-free camera can impressively operate for up to 365 days on a single full charge and provides useful features including human motion detection and active defense.

It's the ultimate easy camera that ditches complex wiring and expensive data subscriptions. With built-in free 32GB storage and a 210-day battery capacity with a solar charging option, the weatherproof BC1C can be used basically anywhere outdoors. It also detects human motions in particular for continuous peace of mind.

As a multi-award winner with wide media recognition, the DB2 offers a remarkably easy installation process without drilling or wiring. With its impressive 2K video, 176-degree field-of-view, and smart human motion detection, it greatly enhances your front-door security with fewer blind spots. It also upgrades your home intercom system with mobile-accessible functions, such as instant video calls, and a voice changer feature for privacy protection.

For more information about EZVIZ Prime Day 2023, please visit Amazon UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149013/EZVIZ_AMAZON_PRIME_DAY_2023.jpg 

