ezW2 2025 Now Offering W2 and 1099 E-File Service Add-On!

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ezW2 E-Filing solution from Halfpricesoft.com is now available and the preferred method for submitting both 1099 Contractor and W2 forms electronically, to the SSA. This enhanced option delivers a significantly faster, more secure, and more reliable experience than traditional paper filing. Offered as an add-on to our existing e-file version, it allows clients to file directly through Halfpricesoft.com, eliminating the need to obtain separate SSA authorization and streamlining the entire submission process.

Directly filing through Halfpricesoft provides a few important advantages:

Avoid the long process of authorization to use the SSA/IRS system

Get forms to the SSA quicker and more securely

Directly file in-app without navigating the website

" The new W2/1099 E-Filing solution gives clients a faster, more secure, and more reliable way to submit 1099 and W2 forms by streamlining the entire process and allows filing directly through us without needing separate SSA authorization ." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Starting at just $49 , the small business paper-printing version of ezW2 2025 automates the completion, printing, and filing of unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms for unlimited companies, all for a single flat rate . For businesses required to e-file, the efiling version is available for $99 per installation, allowing clients to process unlimited forms quickly, accurately, and with complete confidence. Also available is ezW2 2025 Enterprise Multiple-user Network Version for Windows, starting at $119 for two installations.

Accountants, HR teams, e-commerce businesses, and SMBs alike continue to choose ezW2 for its exceptional quality and affordable pricing.

Comprehensive W-2 and W-3 Printing: Prints all W-2 forms (Copies A, B, C, D, 1, and 2) and W-3 on plain white paper. The black-and-white substitute forms for W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved, eliminating the need for pre-printed forms for SSA or recipient copies.

1099-NEC Printing: Prints recipient copies of 1099-NEC forms on white paper. Note: the IRS currently requires pre-printed forms for Copy A.

Digital PDF Output: Generates W-2 and 1099 recipient copies as digital PDFs, allowing customers to easily email forms directly to recipients.

E-File Ready: Produces e-file documents that can be uploaded directly to SSA and IRS websites, streamlining compliance and submission.

Time-Saving Data Import: Supports importing W-2 and 1099 data from CSV files, eliminating manual data entry and significantly reducing processing time.

Unlimited Capacity: Supports unlimited companies, recipients, and forms at no extra charge, making it ideal for accountants, tax preparers, multi-business entrepreneurs, and individual businesses.

Halfpricesoft.com empowers U.S. business owners with affordable, reliable software designed to simplify payroll and business management. Trusted by thousands for more than twenty years, our comprehensive suite includes online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, W-2, 1099, and 1095 form solutions, in-house check printing, and ezACH direct deposit. We combine robust features with dedicated customer support to help businesses save time, reduce errors, and stay compliant.

