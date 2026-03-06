ezW2Correction Available to File 2015-2025 W-2C & W-3C Forms

Stay Compliant with SSA E-Filing Requirements for 10 or More Returns Using ezW2Correction Paired with E-File Direct, Add-On Feature.

REDMOND, Wash., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has released the latest ezW2Correction 2025, empowering employers and tax professionals to prepare and file corrected W-2C and W-3C forms for tax years 2015 through 2025 for one flat rate! This software is an all-in-one streamlined solution. With updated federal regulations requiring businesses filing 10 or more returns to submit forms electronically, compliance has become more critical than ever. ezW2Correction 2025 helps employers meet these requirements efficiently while reducing errors and processing delays.

ezW2Correction now supports an e-file direct, add-on feature for W2 and W3 Corrections (additional cost) Speed Speed

Under current rules, businesses that file 10 or more information returns must e-file corrections directly with the Social Security Administration (SSA). Manual paper filing for qualifying filers is no longer permitted, making reliable e-filing capability essential.

Download ezW2Correction 2025 today and simplify your W-2C and W-3C corrections.

"Correction filing doesn't have to be complicated or stressful," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ezW2Correction 2025, we give employers the tools they need to quickly prepare and electronically file W-2C and W-3C forms to the SSA while staying compliant with the 10-return mandate."

How to E-File W-2C and W-3C to the SSA with ezW2Correction

ezW2Correction 2025 simplifies the correction process by allowing clients to:

Import prior W-2 data for fast corrections

Enter corrected wage and tax information with guided prompts

Generate W-2C (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) forms

Generate W-3C (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statements)

Electronically file directly to the SSA

Print recipient copies for employees

Maintain records for multiple tax years (2015–2025)

The software includes built-in validation checks to reduce common errors and minimize the risk of rejected submissions.

Designed for Accuracy and Efficiency

Ideal for small businesses, CPAs, payroll service providers, and HR departments, ezW2Correction 2025 delivers a user-friendly interface combined with professional-grade filing capability. By supporting multiple prior-year corrections in one system, the software helps organizations resolve past filing issues while staying current with new mandates.

Prices are feasible for all size business owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Basic Version

Print and mail W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

Import W2 Previous Data from csv file

Import data from W2 efile document

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

from csv file Import data from W2 efile document

See costs for network versions (additional cost)

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility. Start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction today.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

