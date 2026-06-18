EZW2Correction from Halfpricesoft.com Offers Compliance by Importing EZW2 Software Data Directly to W2C and W3C

ezW2Correction: How Clients Can Import Data from ezW2 Software to File Form W2C & W3C Quickly

REDMOND, Wash., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading provider of user-friendly tax and payroll software solutions, wants to inform potential clients of a powerful data integration feature between its flagship ezW2 software and the specialized ezW2Correction software. This dynamic duo allows businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals to import original tax data directly from ezW2 into ezW2Correction with a single click. By bridging these two platforms, employers can now generate, print, and e-file Form W2C (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and Form W3C (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statements) faster than ever before, completely removing the risk of manual data entry errors.

Valuable integration eliminates manual data entry and cuts correction processing time for payroll teams and accountants. Download and test it today.

"We engineered this seamless data migration to eliminate stressful re-keying errors and allow users to instantly modify incorrect fields while the software automatically handles the compliance calculations," said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ezW2Correction is SSA-approved and supports white-paper printing at $49.00 for a single installation with unlimited forms for many companies at one flat rate. The e-file version is $169.00 for a single installation. Designed to accommodate both small businesses and accounting firms managing high-volume corrections, this dual-software ecosystem provides an affordable, robust safeguard against compliance penalties. See how the ezW2 and ezW2C software work together.

See costs for ezW2 software

Key benefits to processing W-2 and W-3 Corrections without paying exorbitant outsourcing fees

Faster Resolution

Client controls the timeline, no need to wait on external vendors.

Enables quicker delivery of corrected forms to employees and the SSA.

Cost Savings

Avoids vendor fees or service charges that come with third-party corrections.

Reduces overall payroll processing expenses, especially for minor or frequent corrections.

Greater Accuracy & Data Control

The team has direct access to payroll records and history.

Minimizes the risk of miscommunication or data errors due to system handoffs.

Secure Handling of Sensitive Data

Keeps employee personal and wage data internal, reducing exposure risks.

Supports better control over data privacy and audit readiness.

Better Employee Experience

Employees receive timely, accurate forms, avoiding filing delays and tax issues.

Boosts trust in internal payroll processes and responsiveness.

Download the free trial of ezW2Correction today to import your ezW2 data and file your Forms W2C and W3C in minutes. Visit Halfpricesoft.com to get started.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of tax and payroll software provider for small-to-medium-sized businesses, accounting practices, and non-profit organizations. Founded on the principle that professional software should be affordable and simple to use, the company designs intuitive compliance tools that require no extensive accounting background. Halfpricesoft.com develops a comprehensive suite of automation solutions, including ezW2, ezW2Correction, ezPaycheck, and ezCheckPrinting, trusted by thousands of businesses nationwide to streamline operations and ensure strict IRS and SSA compliance.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com