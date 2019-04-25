Ezza Nails Closes $1.5 Million Seed Funding Round

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-owned and operated ezza nails closed a seed round of fundraising at $1.5 million, furthering the brand's mission to empower women on both sides of the manicure table.

"Ezza has created the SoulCycle of the industry," said Matt McCall, partner at the Pritzker Group and ezza nails investor. "Ezza has infused a mission of female empowerment into its core brand and created a truly differentiated experience."

It was that commitment to female empowerment that also attracted the interest of the brand's first female investor, Linnea Roberts of GingerBread Capital, a VC firm that invests in women-led businesses.

Founded by two Teach For America alumnae who believe deeply in the power of education, ezza nails brings integrity to an exploitative industry.

"An investment in ezza is a commitment to the education, training and empowerment of women," said Ale Breuer, Co-Founder and CEO of ezza nails. "Our concept is something our investors and guests are proud to support."

Ezza transforms an antiquated salon visit into an unforgettable experience, solving the problems found in traditional nail salons throughout the country.

"We cater to career-oriented women for whom well-groomed hands and feet are an everyday part of their professional wardrobe," said Kim Marsh, COO of ezza nails. "We offer a consistent, quality, convenient experience every single time."

The brand won $75,000 in the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business New Venture Challenge in 2017 and participated in the Pritzker Summer Accelerator program.

This fundraising announcement comes just ahead of the May opening of ezza's second Chicago location and a third is in the works. The company plans to hold their Series A round of fundraising in early 2020.

To learn more, visit www.ezzanails.com .

About ezza nails

Founded in Chicago in 2017 by two Teach For America alumnae during their time at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, ezza nails is a modern, ethical nail care experience on a mission to empower women on both sides of the manicure table. Ezza transforms an antiquated salon visit into an unforgettable experience featuring: exceptionally trained and friendly staff, a high tech, cashless experience filled with modern conveniences like affordable memberships, early morning hours and online booking that allows guests to select polish colors in advance.

SOURCE ezza nails

