EzzyBooks Launches Completely Redesigned Product for Small Business Owners and Their Teams called VatPay

"Our mission at VatPay is to redefine productivity and save small businesses valuable hours every day by automating their billing processes," said Kelvin Taku, CEO & Founder of VatPay . "The new VatPay is integrated with a new payment gateway and designed to be the easiest all-in-one online billing, project management and financial reporting software ever built for small business owners."

Today, the new VatPay launches with the following brand-new features:

New Payment Gateway: Now you can accept credit cards, debit cards and ACH payments with our new integrated payments solution backed by Chase Bank .

Auto-Recurring Payments: VatPay makes it easy for you to get paid for your invoices 2x faster than any platform. Now you can auto-charge for recurring invoice payments.

Redesigned Professional Invoices: Creating a VatPay invoice is now simpler than entering items in MS Excel. Now you have the options for template customization, due dates, and the ability to faster client communications from an invoice.

Reimagined Project Management & Time Tracking: From project planning to execution, VatPay makes it easy for you to manage all your projects and track your time.

Schedule Payment Reminders: With VatPay, you can now schedule payment reminders for your invoices. We will make sure no invoice is left unpaid. You can schedule reminders from invoice due date or from current date.

Manage Multiple Businesses and/or Departments: For small business owners with more than one business or multiple departments, the new VatPay software lets you easily add multiple businesses and seamlessly switch business or department profiles.

To try the new VatPay and start a free 14 days trial, visit VatPay.com to get started.

About VatPay:

The new VatPay helps small business owners manages invoices, accepts recurring online payments, estimates, expenses, clients, projects and track time—faster, easier and better than any platform.

