(F) Alert: Have you Held Ford Shares Long-Term? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ford Motor Company ("Ford") (NYSE: F) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

Several years ago, a consumer class action was filed accusing Ford of falsifying tests related to the fuel economy for some of its best-selling and most popular trucks, including the Ford Ranger and the Ford F-150 pickup. The alleged fraud cost consumers billions in added fuel costs.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Ford, continuously holding shares since the summer of 2017 , you might have standing to hold Ford harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Ford, continuously holding shares since the summer of 2017 , you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[Click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

