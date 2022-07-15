F Cancer Launches New Website

Non Profit Organization Debuts a Fresh Online Presence With Innovations and Updates to Cancer Resources

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F Cancer, the 501(c)3 nonprofit, has launched their new website today with a fresh look, user-friendly interface, easy-to-navigate resources, new screening tools, and more as they continue their dedicated mission to advance health equity through early detection and prevention programs, and by providing resources for patients and caregivers to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer.

Co-Founders Yael Cohen Braun and Julie Greenbaum launched F Cancer in 2010 to honor their mothers. F Cancer focuses on patients, caregivers, loved ones, and supporters that span generations around the world. The community isn't connected by a demographic, but by a common diagnosis and the shared challenges and experiences that come with it. What started as a T-shirt and local events, turned into a Facebook group, which turned into a movement and then an organization.

Why "F**k?" Because it's what everyone is thinking during that head-in-your-hands moment. It's not sexual or violent. It's defeated and defiant. "F**k" is a visceral response to a life-altering disease. Taking this private word and making it public is powerful because with cancer, if there was ever a time to say "F**k," it's now.

Billions of dollars have been spent on the cure for cancer, while funding for prevention, early detection, and psychosocial support has largely been neglected. F Cancer aims to fill in where other organizations have left off and give people the tools and resources they need to put an end to late-stage cancer diagnoses and navigate the cancer experience.

With this new website, F Cancer debuts an updated look and feel with an entirely renovated website that includes an array of innovative features and resources. When you're diagnosed with cancer or caring for a loved one with cancer, it's not just your body that's affected, but also your heart, mind, and relationships. The new tools that F Cancer is implementing will help patients and caregivers navigate the confusing thoughts, emotions, and questions that come with being diagnosed, living with cancer, or life after cancer.

Guides: Whether you're a patient that's just been diagnosed or a caregiver looking for advice on how to support and communicate with your loved one, are looking to prevent or find cancer early, or an employer not sure how and when to support your employee - there's a Guide from F Cancer for it all. With this new and easy-to-navigate feature, everyone can take the guesswork out of cancer and get the answers they need on-demand.

Patient & Caregiver Resources: F Cancer has debuted a streamlined approach for patients and caregivers to find the information, tools, and tangible resources they need, but might not know they need. Whether it's questions for your doctor, checklists for your caregiver, tools to help you cope at any given time, finding a support group or cancer navigator, F Cancer has simplified the process.

F Cancer's existing, well-known programs, such as the F Cancer CareLine and Personal Ink (P.INK), have received fresh, convenient, and accessible landing pages on the new site, along with the rest of the charity's successful ongoing programming, including Community Health Clinics, Food Security, and Education Campaigns.

For more information, please visit https://www.letsfcancer.com/

ABOUT F CANCER: F Cancer is dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs and by providing resources to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer. letsfcancer.com

PREVENTION - More than 40% of cancers could be preventable if we're willing to alter our behaviors (think using sunscreen, not smoking, and getting the HPV vaccine). We're not here to tell you how to live your life, we're here to teach you about the things that affect your cancer risk. There's a lot we can't control when it comes to cancer, so you should know how to stack the cards in your favor.

- More than 40% of cancers could be preventable if we're willing to alter our behaviors (think using sunscreen, not smoking, and getting the HPV vaccine). We're not here to tell you how to live your life, we're here to teach you about the things that affect your cancer risk. There's a lot we can't control when it comes to cancer, so you should know how to stack the cards in your favor. EARLY DETECTION - We know, it's shocking when you first hear it: most cancers are curable if caught in stage one. We're teaching people how to look for cancer instead of just finding it. Taking cancer from something we wait to get and pray there's a cure for, to something we're actively discovering when it's most curable. Early detection is the closest thing we have to a f**king cure.

- We know, it's shocking when you first hear it: most cancers are curable if caught in stage one. We're teaching people how to look for cancer instead of just finding it. Taking cancer from something we wait to get and pray there's a cure for, to something we're actively discovering when it's most curable. Early detection is the closest thing we have to a f**king cure. PRACTICAL AND EMOTIONAL SUPPORT - Dealing with cancer is confusing and hard. But it's not just our bodies that are affected by cancer, it's our entire world – our hearts, minds, relationships, and lifestyles. Whether you're a patient, caregiver, family member, or friend, cancer affects you. We're here to help you navigate the cancer experience because the last thing anyone needs right now is a fridge full of casseroles and another "Let me know how I can help" text.

