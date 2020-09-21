F H Cooper Issues a Marketing White Paper

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F H Cooper LLC, a business and technology marketing organization located in downtown Chicago, has issued a marketing White Paper titled, "Resolving Five Common Marketing Challenges." It covers website management, keeping current with marketing and industry trends, using content marketing effectively, branding, and value creation.

Since many business and technology companies are dealing with these marketing challenges on a regular basis shows that they are not being resolved. Putting the customer first and helping them resolve these challenges is job one for any marketing organization.

Some challenges are as simple as creating and managing websites and content creation, while others, i.e., building a corporate brand, properly allocating marketing resources, and choosing the right social media platforms are a bit more complex.

Franklin Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, commenting on another marketing challenge, noted, "Today, more than 70% of millennials are the decision makers and thought leaders and very knowledgeable about technology. Still, as potential business prospects, we must pursue and engage them, ultimately leading to profitable customer action."

The White Paper can be found on F H Cooper's website, www.cooperllc.net.

F H Cooper, a business and technology marketing organization has worked with Fortune Companies, mid-sized companies, not-for-profit organizations, and government agencies since 1980.

They can be reached at 233 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 3411, Chicago, IL 60601.

Contact:

Linda Bowman

312-965-0540

SOURCE F H Cooper LLC