F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Roche Venture Fund, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnerships, ICT Budget and Contracts

This report provides insight into Roche's technology activities, including insights into its digital transformation strategies and accelerator/incubator and other innovation programs. It provides an overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions and Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. It also provides details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) is a healthcare company that develops drugs and diagnostics devices for treating diseases. It provides medicines and diagnostics for oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, respiratory, and other areas. The company also provides in-vitro diagnostics, tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and diabetes management solutions.

The company offers its products and services to hospitals, commercial laboratories, healthcare professionals, researchers, and pharmacists. In 2021, pharmaceuticals accounted for the major share of the company's revenue.



Scope





Roche is exploring and utilizing technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud, big data, blockchain, and quantum computing to achieve operational efficiency and launch innovative products.

Roche has invested in healthtech companies that are using machine learning tools to accelerate diagnosis of cancer and discover biomarkers.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Roche Venture Fund

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ibex Medical Analytics

Medial EarlySign

Recursion

PathAI

Genesis Therapeutics

Sensyne Health

Wellthy Therapeutics

Flywheel

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Veeva Systems

SAP

Tenthpin

Alan Turing Institute

GE Healthcare

Cambridge Quantum

Novo Nordisk

Lilly

Temedica

Diabeloop

Ocean Protocol

Flatiron Health

Viewics

Prescient Design

Freenome

Second Genome.

