F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Roche Venture Fund, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnerships, ICT Budget and Contracts

This report provides insight into Roche's technology activities, including insights into its digital transformation strategies and accelerator/incubator and other innovation programs. It provides an overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions and Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. It also provides details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) is a healthcare company that develops drugs and diagnostics devices for treating diseases. It provides medicines and diagnostics for oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, respiratory, and other areas. The company also provides in-vitro diagnostics, tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and diabetes management solutions.

The company offers its products and services to hospitals, commercial laboratories, healthcare professionals, researchers, and pharmacists. In 2021, pharmaceuticals accounted for the major share of the company's revenue.

  • Roche is exploring and utilizing technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud, big data, blockchain, and quantum computing to achieve operational efficiency and launch innovative products.
  • Roche has invested in healthtech companies that are using machine learning tools to accelerate diagnosis of cancer and discover biomarkers.

  • Gain insights into Roche's technology activities.
  • Gain insights into its digital transformation strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investment and acquisition strategies.

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Roche Venture Fund
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ibex Medical Analytics
  • Medial EarlySign
  • Recursion
  • PathAI
  • Genesis Therapeutics
  • Sensyne Health
  • Wellthy Therapeutics
  • Flywheel
  • AWS
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Veeva Systems
  • SAP
  • Tenthpin
  • Alan Turing Institute
  • GE Healthcare
  • Cambridge Quantum
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Lilly
  • Temedica
  • Diabeloop
  • Ocean Protocol
  • Flatiron Health
  • Viewics
  • Prescient Design
  • Freenome
  • Second Genome.

