F Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Ford Motor Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) between April 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024. A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 7, 2024.

If you purchased Ford securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Phillip Kim, or give us a call at 866-767-3653.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ford had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) as a result, Ford was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) Ford's warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) as a result, Ford's profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Ford's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ford Motor Company. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

