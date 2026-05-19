F-Secure Trust set to Redefine Consumer Protection in the Agentic AI Era

Security Leader Outlines Industry-First Solution Viable for Every Consumer Brand

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, digital security leader F-Secure set out its vision for trust as the defining commercial opportunity of the agentic AI era, announcing F-Secure Trust alongside its strategic alliance with Quantum AI Lab Qutwo. Presented by F-Secure President and CEO Timo Laaksonen at F-Secure's annual partner summit, F-Secure Trust introduces a new generation of protection capabilities designed for a world in which AI agents act on consumers' behalf — establishing trusted digital experiences as the defining standard for consumer security in the agentic era.

We have reached a Trust Inflection Point

AI has moved from query to delegation tool. Agents now book tickets, compare prices, and make purchases in our names. That shift has opened a trust gap at the center of digital life. F-Secure's own global consumer research shows that 84% of consumers worry AI makes it impossible to tell what is real online, and 44% are worried about using AI itself.

"The defining challenge for consumers in the AI era is not capability — it is trust," said Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO, F-Secure. "The trust gap is widening on two fronts: consumer behavior and the evolving threat landscape. We stand at a Trust Inflection Point, and this moment will divide companies and leaders — those who saw it coming and acted, and those who didn't."

From point protection to trusted digital lifestyle flows

F-Secure's response is built on two fundamental shifts: from protection to resilience, and from security to trust. F-Secure Trust provides continuous protection across entire digital flows — from first search to final delivery, across every device and step, whether driven by the consumer or their AI agent.

Under F-Secure Trust, two standout capabilities are in development:

F-Secure TrustPath : a first-of-its-kind approach that secures entire digital lifestyle flows end-to-end — mapping every touchpoint from discovery to delivery under a single trusted experience.

: a first-of-its-kind approach that secures entire digital lifestyle flows end-to-end — mapping every touchpoint from discovery to delivery under a single trusted experience. F-Secure TrustGuard: a protection layer around AI interactions, helping consumers engage confidently in an AI-mediated environment.

F-Secure Trust capabilities are expected to enter beta phase in Q4/2026 and production phase in Q1/2027.

Trusted digital experiences belong to the brands consumers already trust

F-Secure's research shows that 93% of consumers think it is important their digital service provider offers protection, and 82% say security influences their choice of provider. That instinct points to a dual-sided opportunity. For consumers, trust is becoming a premium: as AI anxiety grows, so does willingness to pay for protection that is visible and verifiable. For digital service providers, financial services firms, major retailers, and digital platforms, trust is no longer optional — it is the prerequisite for any AI or agentic business model to succeed. Consumers will not delegate to agents operating under brands they don't trust. The organizations that have already earned a place in consumers' lives are best placed to meet both sides of that demand. F-Secure Trust is building the capability to serve them directly as well.

"The AI age will be defined by the quality of digital experiences consumers can trust. The only question is which brands will set that standard," said Laaksonen. "F-Secure Trust gives any brand with a genuine customer relationship the tools to claim it."

38 years of earned trust

F-Secure's position in the trust economy is grounded in a record that cannot be manufactured at speed: 38 years of protecting consumers, partnerships with over 200 organizations globally, and a direct-to-consumer presence. F-Secure Trust extends that expertise across every route to market. To find out more about F-Secure's leading consumer cyber security offering visit: https://www.f-secure.com/en/partners.

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a human-first, AI-powered consumer cyber security experience company with 38 years of expertise in tackling digital threats. We help Digital Service Providers turn trust into a high-value growth engine — protecting their customers while enabling them to live their best digital lives in a world of relentless, AI-driven scams.

With billions of digital interactions secured each year, tens of millions of consumers protected globally, and over $10bn in partner value created, we deliver proven impact at scale.

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SOURCE F-Secure