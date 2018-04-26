F-Secure Listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Market

HELSINKI, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has named F-Secure a Vendor to Watch in a new Market Insight report that finds "there will be 25 billion connected devices by 2021, of which 15 billion will be in the connected home. One of the key challenges in the next few years will be to protect all these devices."*

F-Secure's Connected Home Security Solution, which is available both to consumers as F-Secure SENSE and to router makers and operators as a software development kit, integrates network and cloud security capabilities, router security and endpoint protection into a single, simple experience for consumers. The offering recently won Connected Britain's IoT award for strides in securing local networks for business and personal use.

Gartner's Market Insight: 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Market states that "A framework for embedded security and standardization initiatives pave the way for more secure IoT devices." You can read a complimentary copy of the report here.

"We are pleased to see a Gartner analysis of the connected home security market and feel that it validates our approach to protect homes filling up with connected devices," says Antero Norkio, Vice President, Product Management, Consumer Security. "We're especially excited about our relationship with carrier partners (CSPs), whom we believe will play the key role in securing consumers' homes for the future."

With over 200 carrier partners worldwide, F-Secure is already using those relationships to secure connected homes with a security router as a central point of connection.

"The reason is straightforward — the Wi-Fi router is the central point in the connected home and is, therefore, a logical control point," Antero says.

F-Secure believes this approach tackles the main security issues presented in the report: lack of security standards, security implementation is often just an afterthought, and slow replacement of many connected home devices.

"We believe carriers are best positioned to tackle all three of these issues with a solution that combines endpoint and cloud protection with router security, given their trusted position in homes and expertise in hardware delivery," Antero says. "And we're already getting great feedback from our operator partners."

Gartner, "Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Market," Annette Zimmermann, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, 26 April 2018.

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

