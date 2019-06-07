F-Secure Wins Best Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Category at SC Awards Europe 2019

HELSINKI, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Secure continues to garner accolades as a cyber security solution and services provider, also being recognized as `highly commended' in the Best Security Company category at the event.

F-Secure Countercept was announced as the winning solution in the Excellence Awards: Best Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) category at the 2019 SC Magazine Awards Europe. F-Secure was also runner-up in the Best Security Company category, recognized as `highly commended'.

F-Secure Countercept is a fully-managed threat hunting service which detects the most skilled attackers within minutes. Providing around-the-clock coverage, it's designed to hunt, detect, and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs) within minutes.

The solution provides businesses with the most advanced threat intelligence and expertise, without the overheads of resourcing an in-house team of cyber security experts. This enables organizations to focus on their business, with the confidence that breaches won't interrupt their business.

"We understand that speed is of the essence when it comes to dealing with advanced cyber attacks. Every second counts, and the sooner suspicious activity can be identified and contained, the smaller the damage to your business," comments Tim Orchard, F-Secure Countercept Managing Director.

"F-Secure's combination of AI-powered technology and real human expertise and insight is geared around responding to threats within minutes, potentially making the difference between a minor breach and a serious security incident," he adds.

F-Secure has been at the forefront of advancements in threat hunting for over 30 years and continues to focus on innovation across its portfolio, protecting tens of millions of customers around the world.

"We are committed to providing our customers with access to the very best cyber professionals and most advanced technology to predict, detect, and contain increasingly sophisticated threats", says Orchard.

The wins follow a momentous year in which the company became the largest European single source of cyber security services and detection and response solutions following its acquisition of MWR Infosecurity in June 2018.

"We're absolutely delighted to have been recognized in these highly prestigious awards, which is a fantastic commendation of our services and our commitment to keeping customers safe," Orchard concludes.

