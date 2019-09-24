F-Secure's Research-led Cyber Security Consultancy Goes Global

HELSINKI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber security provider F-Secure has launched a new consultancy unit bringing the company's research-led cyber security services to organizations all over the world. F-Secure Consulting's global team of cyber security consultants use technical research to secure current and emerging technologies, defend organizations from attacks, and drive the cyber security industry forward.

F-Secure Consulting is a multi-disciplinary, global team that helps clients overcome the most complex security challenges and respond to the most advanced targeted attacks. Services are provided from 11 different locations across four continents, ensuring that offerings such as cyber defense, security assurance, and incident response services are available where and when organizations need them the most.

F-Secure Executive Vice President Ian Shaw, former MWR InfoSecurity CEO and the new head of F-Secure Consulting, describes the unit as bringing together the best of F-Secure's existing cyber security services. According to Shaw, combining the different parts of F-Secure Consulting's heritage to make it easier for clients to benefit from unique areas of expertise strengthens the whole unit.

"We worked hard building a global cyber security consultancy that retains a strong focus on research, and contributing to the industry's progress. F-Secure Consulting has a proud and respected heritage. MWR InfoSecurity, nSense, InversePath, and F-Secure, have all pushed the industry forward with ground-breaking research and a commitment to addressing the technical challenges faced by our clients," says Shaw. "As a global team we are able to invest even more on growing our people and working closely with our clients on the challenges they face on a daily basis."

F-Secure's consultants invest over 150,000 hours every year in research. Collectively, their efforts have resulted in the publication of over 150 security advisories, 30 tools, and hundreds of pieces of research. Well-known research conducted by F-Secure's consultants range from breaking access control systems, to developing complex chains of exploits to execute code on popular desktop applications, and everything in between.

"Sensible defensive strategies are born out of offensive security research," explains F-Secure Consulting Practice Leader Tomi Tuominen. "We pull apart technologies like electronic locks and mobile operating systems to find the problems before attackers exploit them. Countless security incidents and data breaches have been averted thanks to ethical security research. Solving those real-world security issues and vulnerabilities before they're turned against people and companies is what we do at F-Secure Consulting."

More information on F-Secure Consulting is available at https://www.f-secure.com/en/consulting.

