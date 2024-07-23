F*** T-Shirts Launches Collection, Highlighting Life's Conundrums

F*** T-Shirts gladly celebrates the freeing reality that cursing is commonplace , and life begs for it. People have strong feelings about everything from cilantro to pickleball to return labels to wellness trends. The ever-growing collection of t-shirts covers topics like, Work , Day to Day , Social Media , Current Events , Feelings , Finance , Bugs , Tech , Food , Illness , Places , Wellness , and Climate . Some comical, some serious and all worth a discussion.

Inspired when his ten-year-old daughter made a 'F*** Covid' bracelet during the Pandemic's virtual schooling years, Scott Valins, creator of F*** T-shirts, came to realize the power of acknowledging our feelings. "It's extraordinarily liberating to voice your true feelings, and deeply therapeutic to find community among so many others with the same feelings — even if they're about asparagus" says the founder.

The company's witty collection of ironic t-shirts continually expands with input from its opinionated customers, releasing novel shirts every month. If fans suggest a t-shirt, and it goes into production, the company sends them a free sample…

Oh yeah, and shipping? F*** Shipping…shipping is free.

SOURCE F*ck T-Shirts