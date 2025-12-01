F1® Arcade announces Jonathan Peters as CEO as hospitality business gears-up for accelerated expansion

Global President Jonathan Peters promoted to CEO, while Founder Adam Breeden and Co-Founder Diane Jervis move to Non-Executive Director roles.

New CEO appointment positions F1® Arcade for scale-up phase of continued international growth through openings and new concepts.

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F1® Arcade today took the next steps in its planned leadership transition announcing that Jonathan Peters, previously Global President, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to drive ambitious growth plans. Founder Adam Breeden and Co-Founder Diane Jervis will transition to Non-Executive Director roles, as the business scales up and enters new markets.

Jonathan Peters promoted to CEO of F1® Arcade

Adam and Diane will continue to support the company in key strategic areas whilst stepping back from day-to-day operations. This evolution is consistent with Adam's long-standing philosophy across his portfolio of successful experiential ventures, where he has led creation, early expansion, and then handed over operational leadership to strong management teams as the business reaches scale.

The expansion plans include the opening of its 15,000-square-foot venue in Atlanta, as well as its first mainland European location in Madrid – a franchise venue delivered in partnership with Top Racing Iberia, a joint venture between Top Entertainment Iberia (TEI) and Orca Holdings. Highlighting the scalability of the product, F1® Arcade recently debuted its small-format arcade experience, F1® Box, to London's Westfield Stratford City ahead of its global roll-out.

Backed by Formula 1® and Liberty Media, F1® Arcade is the world's first F1® experiential hospitality brand, offering a gaming experience that simulates the thrill of F1® racing. F1® Arcade opened its first venue in London in 2022, followed by Birmingham, and in April 2024 the brand launched its first US site in Boston Seaport. As part of its roll out plan, F1® Arcade has since opened in a further four US locations: Denver, Washington D.C, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, with further franchise sites and concepts in development.

As part of its growth planning, F1® Arcade has strengthened its leadership team, appointing seasoned talent from across hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors. Adam Hughes, formerly European Finance Director at Soho House, stepped up to become Chief Financial Officer recently. Tom Littlechild, who was Head of Brand at Formula 1 and Marketing & Communications Director at The O2, has been appointed Interim Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, Janene Pretorius joins as Chief People Officer following senior positions at The Wolseley Hospitality Group and The Ivy Collection.

The business enters this next phase with strong financial backing, most recently raising $130m in 2024, supported by Cheyne Capital, Liberty Media Corporation, Permira Credit and OakNorth. This followed an initial £30m investment round in 2023 led by Liberty Media and Formula 1®.

Adam Breeden, Founder of F1® Arcade, said:

"F1® Arcade has been an extraordinary journey, seeing the business grow from an idea into a category-leading brand with a clearly defined global roll out has been immensely rewarding.

Jonathan and I have been working together since the foundation of the business in 2020 and throughout this time he has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, commercial clarity and a deep understanding of what it takes to drive the business forward. He is exceptionally well placed to lead the next phase of growth as we capitalise on strong foundations we have built with a clear global expansion strategy."

Jonathan Peters, CEO of F1® Arcade, said:

"F1® Arcade is entering a momentous new stage as a scale-up and I am excited to take up the CEO role to lead the business through our most ambitious phase to date. We have strong investor backing, a proven concept and a well-defined international expansion plan. My focus now is on turning that opportunity into sustained growth. I look forward to building on our huge achievements so far."

Stephen Murphy, Chairman of F1® Arcade, said:

"Jonathan brings the strategic and operational capability needed for F1® Arcade's next phase of expansion. With a strong pipeline and the first franchise sites now in development, the business is in prime position to accelerate its growth in the UK, the US and new international markets."

About F1® Arcade

F1® Arcade is the world's first F1 experiential hospitality brand that launched its debut venue in London in December 2022, followed by U.S. locations in Boston (April 2024), Washington D.C. (October 2024), Philadelphia (June 2025), Denver (September 2025) and Las Vegas (October 2025). Designed to bring the thrill of Formula 1 racing to the masses, F1® Arcade combines state of the art racing simulators with world class food and drinks, creating an immersive social gaming experience unlike anything else. Working in collaboration with Formula 1 and Studio 397 (a subsidiary of Motorsport Games), F1® Arcade developed a bespoke racing experience for all skill levels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834492/Jonathan_Peters.jpg

SOURCE F1® Arcade