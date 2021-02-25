F1 Authentics' Icons of F1 auction to include rare Schumacher and Senna items

NORTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new online auction will begin on 1st March on F1 Authentics - the official online F1 memorabilia store - featuring some extremely rare F1 collectables. F1 Authentics' Icons of F1 Auction will include more than 50 items celebrating 15 World Champions, with new items added daily.

Items on the auction will include: a pair of signed Ferrari race boots from seven-time World Champion, Michael Schumacher; a 1994 replica of three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna's Williams race suit; a trophy belonging to two-time World Champion Jim Clark; as well as race-used bodywork and vintage photographs signed by a selection of F1 legends from over the decades.

"This is one of our most prestigious and exciting auctions to date on F1 Authentics, with some of the rarest pieces of F1 memorabilia you'll come across."

"We're delighted to be auctioning this selection, offering fans of Formula 1 the chance to own race-worn racewear, helmets, bodywork and more from the sport's greatest legends."

"Icons of F1 is one of many large-scale auctions we have planned for 2021, and we can't wait to share what's in store," commented Philip Danglidis, Commercial Director at The Memento Group (F1 Authentics).

The auction will run from 1st March, with new items added daily, and will continue throughout the month. Icons of F1 will allow fans of the sport to bid on a selection of some of the rarest F1 items for a chance of winning and owning authentic, F1 memorabilia from some of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

F1 Authentics is the official online memorabilia store for Formula 1, offering exclusive and limited-edition items across both shop and auction platforms.

The Memento Group was founded in 2010 by Barry Gough, a former F1 and Indy Car Number One Mechanic, with years of experience in the sport.

His vision and innate understanding of the industry led him to develop a new concept, one that brought fans closer to the sport they love through unique and innovative product.

Years later, that concept is The Memento Group; a global sports licensing business revolutionising the world of sports memorabilia.

High resolution images:

https://bit.ly/2P2uEfg

For more information on Product:

www.f1authentics.com

To find out more, visit our website:

www.themementogroup.com

SOURCE The Memento Group