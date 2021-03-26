F1 Savannah Cats: These Huge Exotic Kitties Love to Play Fetch and Swim; and Cost Upwards of $20,000

MIAMI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max, founder of f1savannahkittens.com, started their cattery as a rescue group for African servals. He said, "African servals have been made widely popular on social media over the past few years, unfortunately unprepared owners began giving these cats up at adulthood left and right". The problem is uneducated new adopters. If African servals were not raised in a particular manner, keeping one in the house as an adult would be nearly impossible.

We started F1 Savannah Kittens to give people an alternative other than adopting a fully wild cat. F1 Savannah cats are 50% African serval and 50% domestic cat. This breeds out any aggressive behavior and makes a much easier pet to keep for the average household.

"We never wanted to breed, we simply needed to give people an alternative to purchasing a cat that almost certainly would not be kept. We also wanted to combat the current F1 Savannah breeders that simply used breeding as a cash grab. The way in which we noticed they caged and bred these cats got me outraged. We began to expose ever unethical breeder who didn't raise and care for these animals with the love they deserve. You can always see rescue groups going after neglectful dog breeders, these cats need a voice to stand up for them."

People love Savannah cats because they act like dogs and they have a beautiful exotic aesthetic. They are an extremely intelligent breed, and many owners teach them trick; to sit and say the word "no". They are easily trained to be walked on a leash. Unlike dogs, they are not as dependent on their owners. As regular cats, they too use a litter box. The first-generation cats have been seen to grow up to 50 lbs. and 4 feet long!

They love to follow humans around, cuddle in bed and chirp when they want something! That is right, chirp! Just like the African Serval, F1 Savannah cats sometimes inherit the "chirping" sound. Some Savannah cats love to groom their owners, love to swim, and are known to be extremely affectionate.

How Much do Real F1 Savannah Kittens Cost?

Depending on their assessment, real deal F1 Savannahs go from $15,000 to $20,000.

