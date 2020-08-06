F1F2 Announces the Launch of Matrix Pillow - A Structural Displacement Pillow for Better Sleep

DOVER, Del., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of their previous pillow design that was a Kickstarter sensation, F1F2 has announced the launch of Matrix Pillow. A revolutionary pillow that uses structural displacement to provide perfect neck and head support that eliminates snoring, relieves muscle strain and provides a better night's sleep. Matrix Pillow is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/676962738/the-matrix-pillow-a-structure-displacement-pillow

F1F2

Most sleep problems such as head and neck pain, snoring, and insomnia are caused by improper sleep positions that put the head and neck in an uncomfortable position or allow the cervical spine to move out of alignment. Typical pillows can't self-adjust to different sleep positions and don't provide adequate support, causing much of the tiredness and muscle strain that many people feel in the morning.

The Matrix Pillow is the world's first pillow designed with patented structure displacement. It's divided into 14 individual cubes of memory foam padding that move independently of one another. This unique structure makes it self-adjustable, contouring to any sleep position to keep the head and neck supported and helping to align the cervical spine in a natural shape. It prevents neck, head, and back pain, alleviates snoring and provides a comfortable platform for a perfect night of sleep.

"Sleep is an essential component of a healthy life. In fact, we spend about 1/3rd of our lives sleeping yet many people don't get the proper rest and awake feeling sore and tired. Symptoms such as snoring, muscle pain, and insomnia are often caused by a lack of proper support for the head and neck during sleep. We knew that if we could create a pillow that provided proper support, many of these symptoms would be alleviated. After extensive research and development we achieved the Matrix design, a patented structural displacement pillow that automatically adjusts to any sleep position. The results are simply amazing. Users sleep better, enjoy longer periods of deep sleep and get the rest and recovery necessary to wake up feeling great." F1F2 Co-Founder Chun Hui

Matrix Pillow also addresses another common complaint of those searching for better sleep – overheating. The divided cubes design features multiple grooves between the foam pads to circulate air out and away from the head providing ventilation and a breathable pillow case wicks away moisture to prevent overheating during sleep.

Matrix Pillow is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. Learn more at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/676962738/the-matrix-pillow-a-structure-displacement-pillow

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE F1F2