F1R3FLY Joins the Tata Consultancy Services Alliance Ecosystem, Bringing Concurrent, Mathematically Secure Computing to TCS's Global Enterprise Client Base

LONDON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F1R3FLY Limited ("F1R3FLY"), the London-headquartered developer of the rho-calculus concurrent-computing platform, announced that it has joined the Tata Consultancy Services ("TCS") Alliances and Partnerships ecosystem. TCS and F1R3FLY will collaborate to deploy F1R3FLY's concurrent computing on TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™, addressing the growing requirements of enterprise cloud data asset security and compute infrastructure.

F1R3FLY joins TCS' partner ecosystem as a specialist technology partner contributing a fundamentally new computing architecture: concurrent, mathematically secure with its "correct by construction" code composition and built for the throughput demands of AI-era enterprise workloads and the rising challenges of cyber security, across multiple industries and sectors.

Key focus is also the joint proposition of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud and F1R3FLY's distributed ledger architecture to address the growth of tokenized and immutable financial transactions.

Why F1R3FLY in the TCS Ecosystem

F1R3FLY's technology is platform-independent and sits beneath rather than competing with existing enterprise software, providing per-record cryptographic data isolation, concurrent processing at scale, and formally verified code safety for AI-driven workloads.

Built on the rho-calculus and its programming language Rholang, F1R3FLY's platform delivers high-throughput parallel processing, mathematically secure data isolation, and high-speed search across very large data sets. The architecture is designed for clients facing the converging pressures of rising cyber-threat exposure, AI workload demands, multi-jurisdictional regulatory compliance, and the cost and energy constraints of legacy infrastructure — the four challenges that enterprise clients consistently identify as the limits of their existing systems.

Stephen Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of F1R3FLY, said: "Joining the TCS alliance ecosystem is a defining moment for F1R3FLY. Taking our place in that ecosystem says something important about where F1R3FLY now sits in the global enterprise stack. The Master Services Agreement gives our joint clients the legal and commercial certainty they need to deploy our technology at scale, and TCS's breadth — across sovereign governments, global banks, leading healthcare providers and major industrial groups — is precisely the distribution model we have built our platform for."

About TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™

TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ is a sovereign-by-design cloud platform that enables governments, enterprises, and regulated industries to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining control over their data, operations, and digital assets. Combining advanced cybersecurity, AI-enabled intelligence, compliance-driven architecture, and operational sovereignty, the platform helps organizations meet evolving data residency and regulatory requirements without compromising innovation. Designed for mission-critical workloads, TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ delivers a secure, resilient, and future-ready cloud foundation that supports trusted digital ecosystems and emerging technologies.

Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President & Global Head – TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™, Tata Consultancy Services, said: "Organizations are increasingly looking for secure and sovereign digital foundations that support innovation at scale. Our collaboration with F1R3FLY combines advanced concurrent computing with TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ to help customers unlock AI-led growth, strengthen cyber resilience, and meet evolving regulatory and sovereignty requirements. Together, we are enabling trusted digital ecosystems for governments and highly regulated industries worldwide."

About F1R3FLY

F1R3FLY Limited is the developer of a next-generation concurrent-computing platform built on the rho-calculus and its programming language, Rholang. The platform delivers high-throughput parallel processing, mathematically secure data isolation, and formally verifiable code safety, and is being deployed across healthcare, financial services, defence, AI infrastructure, sovereign cloud and media. F1R3FLY is headquartered at 4–5 Langham Place, London W1B 3DG and is registered in England and Wales under company number 15424583. More information is available at www.f1r3fly.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long-term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | X