F2G appoints Camilla Soenderby to Board of Directors

MANCHESTER, England, PRINCETON, N.J. and VIENNA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F2G Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare life-threatening fungal diseases with a high unmet medical need, today announces the appointment of Camilla Soenderby as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Camilla Soenderby is a seasoned biopharma executive with 20 years of international leadership experience from senior strategic and operational roles spanning C-level, global, regional, and country level for leading biopharma companies in the EU, US and Asia. She has a proven track record of developing and growing businesses and has successfully led worldwide cross functional teams to drive portfolio strategy and commercialisation of therapies to treat rare diseases, oncology and specialty conditions.

Patrick Vink, Chairman of F2G Ltd, said: "On behalf of the whole board I am very pleased to welcome Camilla to F2G. She has an impressive track record in building and commercialising global brands. Her experience complements the management team's expertise as we advance our lead product, olorofim, towards commercialisation."

Camila Soenderby, Non-Executive Director of F2G, said: "I am very excited to join F2G and to bring my experience to support the commercialisation of such an important product like olorofim, a first-in-class, oral agent for the treatment of severe fungal infections including invasive pulmonary aspergillosis and Valley Fever. This has enormous potential to treat patients with these rare life-threatening infections and addresses a high unmet medical need."

Francesco Maria Lavino, CEO of F2G Ltd, added: "Camilla's experience and successful track record in rare diseases will be invaluable as we look to maximise the potential of olorofim. We are focused on accelerating the development of our lead asset and are targeting an NDA filing in 2022. This is an exciting time for F2G as we drive the business to the next phase of growth."

Most recently, Camilla was Chief Patient Value & Product Strategy Officer at Takeda, where she led the establishment of a global function (following the acquisition of Shire) that comprised Global Commercial Strategy, Global Market Access & Pricing, Global Commercial Excellence, and Global Patient Advocacy, overseeing a portfolio of global brands with more than USD 12 billion in product sales and a large pipeline working in close partnership with R&D. Prior to the acquisition, Camilla worked as SVP, Head of Global Product Strategy for Shire, having previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche Pharma, Abbott (now AbbVie) and Schering Plough. Camilla began her career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. focused on the biopharmaceutical and medical devices industries.

The Phase 2b study for olorofim (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03583164) is a global open-label study in patients who have limited treatment options for difficult-to-treat invasive fungal mold infections such as azole-resistant aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, and other rare mold infections.

F2G is a world-leading biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides. The orotomides selectively target fungal dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G's leading candidate from this class and is in a Phase 2b open-label study focusing on rare and resistant invasive fungal infections such as aspergillosis (including azole-resistant strains), scedosporiosis (including lomentosporiosis). Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive scedosporiosis. Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the US FDA for the treatment of coccidioidomycosis, lomentosporiosis/scedosporiosis, and invasive aspergillosis. Olorofim has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for invasive aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis, invasive lomentosporiosis, coccidioidomycosis, invasive disease due to Scopulariopsis species, and invasive fusariosis. www.f2g.com

