F3 Intelligence Corp attends First Annual Texas Blockchain Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from F3 Intelligence Corp, the nation's leading business intelligence firm, were in attendance as VIP guests for the first annual Texas Blockchain Summit. The summit's purpose was to bring leaders in the industry together, discuss how blockchain technology is changing industries, and address Texas' role as the growing center for this activity within the United States. Notable speakers at the event included Senators Ted Cruz and Cynthia Lummis, and SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce.

F3 Analyst Wilberto Robles, Analyst Zachary Hunter, CEO Richard Ring, and COO Daniel Ruiz F3 CEO Richard Ring speaks with Hedera CEO President Mance Harmon regarding new use cases for Hedera's hashgraph HCS.

One of F3 Intelligence Corp's key tenants is constantly staying on the cutting-edge regarding technology and industry disrupters. Specializing in due diligence and corporate intelligence, F3 Intelligence Corp's clientele span the gambit of fortune 500 companies, hedge firms, venture capitalists, as well as the healthcare, environmental, and banking sectors. F3 clientele represents industries that live or die by accurate industry intelligence, which is why F3 analysts make it a point to stay educated in emerging technologies. This knowledge and foresight are vital to providing their clients the intelligence and solutions they've come to trust and expect.

"Blockchain was just not something we could ignore, and rather than being scared of it, we decided to lean into it headfirst," F3's COO Daniel Ruiz stated. Currently, F3 is working with leaders in the industry to integrate blockchain technology within their operations and the company's non-profit, F3 Mission Children's Intelligence Agency. "To be able to share and document intelligence in a way that is secure, quick, and with immutable trust layers is vital for what we're trying to do in the industry," Mr. Ruiz further elaborated.

Crypto and blockchain technology first came to the attention of the analysts at F3 in 2019 when they started noting executives and companies using the technology to move and hide assets. F3 CEO Richard Ring was quick to point out, "Sure, some companies are moving money into crypto as a hedge against inflation or as a way to diversify their organization's portfolio. However, we'd be pretending if we didn't say that we've been seeing people do it to evade and hide assets for various reasons. Anyone that understands this technology knows that everything can be tracked on the ledgers, but that's IF someone even knows that they should be looking."

F3 prioritizes staying educated on industry disrupters and then educating clients on how those disrupters specifically affect their organization. Mr. Ring stated, "We've had a lot of fun educating our clients on this technology. Many of our clients have gone from viewing blockchain technology as "how do we mitigate our risk?" to "how do we harness and integrate this technology to dominate?" According to F3 Analyst Zachary Hunter, "Clients across all industries are starting to wake up to what this technology is. If you're viewing this as a currency, you're missing the point." According to F3, blockchain technology represents secure cross-border transactions, network security, preventing entertainment piracy, secure contracts, supply chain management, and a whole lot more.

F3 Intelligence Corp continues to be the industry leader in business intelligence. Through their deep bench of talent, multi-intel discipline approach, and cutting-edge methodologies, they support top 100 law firms and clients across multiple industries. F3 Intelligence Corp has redefined what is possible in the world of corporate litigation support, capital market research, mergers and acquisitions due diligence, corporate governance, and board advisory.

