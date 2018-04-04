F45 Training Announces 2018 Global Franchise Expansion and First-Of-Its-Kind 'Collegiate Network'

"We have worked tirelessly to create a truly revolutionary and innovative brand that can flourish and grow in any country. This is evident in the accelerated growth we have seen in just four years. As a result, we are well on the way to becoming a household name around the world," said Rob Deutsch, Founder of F45 Training.

Designed by Sport Scientists and Elite Athletes, F45's unique, team-based, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) consist of 45-minute workouts which include an array of interval stations and feature 31 distinct workout systems. F45's HIIT training incorporates more than 3,500 fun, functional and efficient exercises, ensuring the highest level of variation for clients, meaning nobody ever does the same workout twice. Members also have access to F45's latest device, the LionHeart Heart Rate Monitor, which includes cutting technology through which users can track their progress.

The rapid growth of F45 Training is an indication that there's demand in the market for this unique fitness franchise. F45 has filled the gap in the fitness space left by traditional gyms—where people pay a small membership fee to work out on their own— and high-cost personal training sessions. This is F45's key point of difference. When you enter an F45 studio you get instant access to a dynamic and supportive team environment, led by world-class coaches who motivate and challenge members in each session. Not only does F45 provide clients with a premium fitness experience, the program also offers franchisees a unique business opportunity in the fitness industry through a low set-up cost, high margin and highly engaged community via our franchisee network.

In addition, F45 Training recently announced the launch of its 'Collegiate Network', led by CN President, Scott Kinworthy. The unique and first-of-its-kind concept takes an external fitness brand concept and offers it exclusively to college campuses with the goal of increasing health and wellness amongst college attendees.

"Statistics show that college is a time when people start to really form their self-care habits," says Kinworthy. "We know that if they fall in love with the F45 methodology and engage in our team training community, they are more likely to create sustainable habits of functional fitness for life."

With 12 participating colleges across the US and another 18 in contract negotiations, F45 is a recognized leader in the fight to end the U.S. obesity epidemic by introducing healthy, fun, and mindful habits at a time when students are most likely to develop or increase poor nutritional habits.

UT Associate Director of Fitness/Wellness, Adrienne Mackenzie shares; "We went into F45 instructor training thinking we would come out trained to facilitate classes and help our participants build a fitness-minded community. What we got was that and so much more! Our training days with Riley, F45's Athletic Educator, not only prepared us for our coaching roles with F45, but set a foundation for leadership, team spirit, genuine care and support for each other that has taken our team to the next level. We are excited to build on this strong foundation!"

For more information, please visit: https://f45training.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandsway Creative

Brooke Caldwell

E: BC@brandswaycreative.com

O: 212.966.7900

W: www.brandswaycreative.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f45-training-announces-2018-global-franchise-expansion-and-first-of-its-kind-collegiate-network-300624143.html

SOURCE F45 Training

Related Links

https://f45training.com

