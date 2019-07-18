F50 Elevate™ Launches Flagship Program to Attract Great Startups and Mentors for Deeper Collaboration

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F50 Elevate, specifically created by F50 to accelerate growth for the most promising startups, is pleased to invite top startups , mentors , and investors from around the world to participate in the initial cohort. F50 Elevate connects and speeds up these select startups with the collective intelligence of F50's deep roots in Silicon Valley, together with corporate partners, investor networks, and industry experts.

"The slowdown in early-stage funding has created challenges for great startups to raise capital at the speed they require," said David Cao, Managing Partner of F50 Elevate. "F50 Elevate is a natural outgrowth of the rapidly expanding F50 ecosystem, with a global investor network built from 22 investor summits over a five-year period and a community of over 100,000 members. The program enables founders to move faster to the next level. We invite startups, mentors, and investors to participate with us in this important effort."

F50 Elevate will invest in the companies that participate in the F50 Elevate program, which leverages F50's extensive investment history as one of Silicon Valley's largest investment networks. The program will utilize the expanding F50 community to build a portfolio of early-stage technology companies focusing on HealthTech, AgTech, Sustainability, and DeepTech. These companies, with the strong support of the F50 investor community, will capitalize on compelling opportunities to become leaders in their target markets.

F50 Elevate applications will be accepted through August 12, 2019, and the flagship program will take place in Fall 2019, with the world-renowned F50 Global Capital Summit™ as a milestone event on October 16, 2019, in Palo Alto, CA.

About F50 and F50 Elevate

F50 is a rapidly expanding venture ecosystem focused on finding extraordinary startups in Silicon Valley and investing in them with its network of global capital. F50's events include Global Capital Summit™, DeepTechSummit, and Founder World. F50 Elevate and the F50 Ventures Fund operate within the F50 family. Other products and services include the F50 Report and Corporate Services.

