FAA Awards $32 Million Contract to Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) to Provide Program Management Office (PMO) Support for Strategic RCISS and FCISS Programs

NDi awarded 5-Year contract to provide Integrated Program Management (IPM) and Acquisition Management System (AMS) support for FAA's RCISS and FCISS programs

MCLEAN, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs Inc. (NDi) announces a $32 Million contract was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Regulation and Certification Infrastructure for System Safety (RCISS) and FAA Critical Infrastructure for System Safety (FCISS) strategic initiatives of the FAA's Capital Investment Programs (CIPs). The RCISS and FCISS programs provide critical information technology refreshes for a workforce of over 50,000 FAA federal employees and contractors. During the next five years NDi (www.netdes.com) and its partner, Pinnacle Management Systems (www.pinnaclemanagement.com), will provide program support services in support of the modernization and maintenance of the critical IT infrastructure supporting FAA systems and staff. The award under FAA's EFAST contract vehicle represents a major milestone and continuation of the strategic partnership between the FAA and NDi.

"We're excited to continue our longstanding support of the FAA safety mission via support of the RCISS and FCISS mission-critical programs," said Anthony Zeruto, President & CEO of NDi. "Together, NDi's and Pinnacle's expertise will enable FAA's Office of Information Technology (AIT) to effectively manage the program requirements for RCISS/FCISS IT Refresh and Modernization Optimization."

Since 2011, AIT has contracted with NDi for PMO support of its enterprise IT infrastructure supporting the FAA's Office of Aviation Safety (AVS). NDi was instrumental in establishing the RCISS program and remains integral in its ongoing support. By combining the RCISS and FCISS programs under one integrated PMO the FAA will leverage NDi's in-depth understanding of AIT's environment, mission, and goals for the RCISS/FCISS programs. With this award, the NDi team continues a long tradition of delivering value to the FAA with over 25 years of continuous, successful support on a wide variety of IT and communications programs.

About Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network and technology solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cybersecurity, cyberinfrastructure, cyberspace operations & resiliency; intelligence collection and analysis capabilities, IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. NDi enhances its customers' resiliency with its expertise to design highly secure operational networks that include layered security with both physical and virtual segmentation. NDi applies proven, market-leading products, industry/government frameworks, and standards to assure quality and compliance. NDi is certified in ISO 27001, ISO 20000, ISO 9001, CMMI-DEV/3, and is an NSA-Approved Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) integrator. In business for more than 25 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients.

