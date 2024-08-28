FAA awards $4.5M sustainability grant to APiJET's flight route optimization technology

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APiJET, LLC has been selected by the Biden-Harris administration to receive a $4.5 million Fueling Aviation's Sustainable Transition (FAST) grant to enhance their Digital Winglets™ flight route optimization software. FAST-Tech is the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiative focused on developing, demonstrating, or applying low-emission aviation technology to reduce carbon pollution, improve aircraft fuel efficiency, and increase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) use.

"This significant grant will enable APiJET, LLC to make our technology available to more aircraft types helping airlines achieve substantial fuel costs savings while contributing to the aviation industry's broader sustainability goals," states Rob Green, the company's CEO. Green continues, "As airlines continue to face mounting pressure to reduce their environmental footprint, our technology provides a crucial solution by optimizing flight paths in real time, resulting in substantial fuel burn and emissions reductions."

This announcement is particularly relevant to airline executives, CFOs, and sustainability officers who are looking for innovative ways to enhance operational efficiency while meeting sustainability mandates. "The airline industry is committed to reducing their environmental footprint while meeting financial targets," Green says, "and our technology provides a crucial technology in support of the industry's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as outlined by the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan."

Along with expanding aircraft type coverage for Digital Winglets, APiJET will use the FAST Grant to further refine aircraft performance and air frame degradation models to enhance fuel savings and emission reductions. The FAST Grant Program is made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

APiJET Brief Solution Video:

https://vimeo.com/853835243

APiJET Website:

https://www.apijet.com

ABOUT APiJET:

Based in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets™, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital Winglets continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital Winglets reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.

