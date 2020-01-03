FAA Compliance Deadline Has Passed - Aery Aviation, LLC Will Facilitate ADS-B Installations Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 1, 2020, marked the deadline for the FAA ADS-B Out mandate. For individuals or companies that have been unable to get the ADS-B installation done before the January 1 compliance deadline, the FAA has implemented a waiver system to facilitate movement to an installer. See this link ( https://lnkd.in/etCdZHH ) to get the waiver for an aircraft movement to Aery at KPHF, where an ADS-B installation can be facilitated immediately.

Aery has received a flurry of ADS-B installs over the last 30 days, including two Cessnas, one Gulfstream, and two Piaggios, and is more than capable of providing many more installations, such as avionics services including Wi-Fi and other cabin entertainment, at a moment's notice.

For additional information, contact sbeale@aeryaviation.com or hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

