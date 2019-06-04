FAA Grants Groundbreaking Approval to Fly Over People for Hensel Phelps Using ParaZero Safety System

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone safety systems company, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (ASX: PRZ), announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved a first-ever waiver allowing general contractor, Hensel Phelps, to fly over people using ParaZero's ASTM compliant SafeAir Phantom Parachute System.

Hensel Phelps is one of the largest general contractors in the United States and has been leading the industry in adoption of UAS technology for construction. The use of UAS benefits projects by helping teams enhance safety, improve efficiency, manage and monitor schedules and communicate logistics. Hensel Phelps maintains an unwavering commitment to safety for all of their projects and this safety culture extends to their use of UAS technology.

Code of Federal Regulations 14, Part 107, defines the rules and requirements for operators of UAS (a.k.a. drones) for commercial purposes. Section 107.39 restricts any UAS operations over human beings. While necessary for safety reasons, this has been a major detriment to the growth of the commercial UAS industry as it has limited many operations in urban and sub-urban environments.

As part of the waiver approval process, the FAA used the information included in the waiver application to determine the system acceptably met ASTM F3322-18. UAS operators that purchased the ParaZero SafeAir Phantom ASTM Professional Kit, received the documentation required to demonstrate the compliance of the system.



This waiver represents the first time the FAA has collaborated with industry in developing a publically available standard, worked with an applicant to ensure the testing and data collected acceptably met the standard, and issued a waiver using an industry standard as a basis to determine that a proposed sUAS operation can be safely conducted under the terms and conditions of a waiver under Part 107.



According to the FAA: This process is scalable and available to other applicants who propose to use the same drone and parachute combination. The FAA will require each applicant to provide the testing, documentation, and statement of compliance listed in ASTM3322-18 in their applications using the same drone and parachute combination.

"The FAA has demonstrated a truly collaborative approach, through which they help develop the ASTM standard, work together in the UASIPP and provide feedback on the waiver applications and documentation. "said Avi Lozowick, ParaZero's Vice President of Policy and Strategy.

"Safety is a core value at Hensel Phelps," commented Richard Lopez, National UAS Operations Executive for Hensel Phelps. "Utilizing UAS, equipped with ParaZero's SafeAir Systems, on our job sites allows us to operate more efficiently and accurately and we are committed to leveraging this technology as safely as possible."

ParaZero CEO, Eden Attias comments: "The approval of this waiver is the goal ParaZero has been striving to achieve for the past two years. A replicable process is key to enable the growth of the UAS industry."

ABOUT PARAZERO

ParaZero (www.parazero.com) was founded in 2014 with the vision to enable the global drone industry to realize its greatest potential. ParaZero offers smart and intuitive solutions for commercial and professional drone markets to enable drone industry growth by designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems.

For more information please contact:

Avi Lozowick

VP Policy and Strategy

T: +972-3-6885252

avil@parazero.com

SOURCE ParaZero Technologies Ltd

Related Links

https://parazero.com

