FAA Grants Hermeus Special Airworthiness Certificate for its Latest Quarterhorse Aircraft

Mar 12, 2026

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermeus' unmanned Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft has received a Special Airworthiness Certificate – Experimental Category (SAC-EC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The certification follows a year of collaboration between Hermeus and the FAA to support the aircraft's development, build, and testing. The SAC-EC gives Hermeus the green light for its flight-test campaign as the company works toward achieving supersonic flight.

FAA agents inspect Quarterhorse Mk 2.1.
Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 is the largest and most capable aircraft in Hermeus' Quarterhorse development program to date, which advances high-speed flight by building and flying progressively faster aircraft. Each vehicle generates data that informs the design of the next.

"We are thankful for the diligent work of the FAA," said Jay Wagemann, Hermeus' Director of Mission Operations. "Their team conducted a rigorous inspection and gained real confidence in the aircraft; now, we will continue our flight test campaign, collecting vital data and pushing the limits of high-speed flight".

Flight testing for Hermeus' Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 is ongoing at Spaceport America in New Mexico within White Sands Missile Range airspace, where the unmanned aircraft will be tested at progressively higher altitudes and speeds.

About Hermeus

Hermeus is reclaiming the lost art of rapid prototyping to build the fastest aircraft in history. By prioritizing relentless hardware iteration over traditional risk-averse development cycles, we deliver high-speed systems at the pace of the modern battlefield. Working with the Department of War, we provide the high-speed capabilities our nation and its allies need to maintain a durable, asymmetric advantage. Quarterhorse is a registered trademark of Hermeus Corporation.

