FAA Selects D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir for UAS Detection and Mitigation Testing and Evaluation Program Aimed at Enhancing Aviation Safety

29 Aug, 2023

EnforceAir's Non-Jamming, Non-Kinetic RF Cyber Technology Aligns with Program Goal to Achieve Safe and Efficient Airport and National Airspace System (NAS) Operations

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone detection and takeover technology, has been selected for participation in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s Airport UAS Detection and Mitigation Research Program, under Section 383 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.  D-Fend Solutions' core C-UAS system, EnforceAir, will undergo initial testing at Atlantic City International Airport (KACY) and potential further evaluation at other airport environments.

D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir is the first RF-cyber based advanced protocol full takeover UAS detection and mitigation system selected for the program. The EnforceAir system design is specifically optimized to empower airports with a surgical counter-drone approach to threat detection and mitigation that allows nearby authorized drones to continue operations with no collateral effect on navigation or communications systems, damage to infrastructure, or excessive burden to human resources. The system provides 360 degree and long-range directional protection and coverage to protect airport facilities and takeoff and landing airspace corridors.

"EnforceAir's engagement in this mission-critical FAA program aligns perfectly with our core mission of leading in providing the most advanced technology to overcome rogue drone threats in the most sensitive environments and airspace, most notably airports, in a controlled manner that enables safe and uninterrupted operations", said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "We are gratified to be selected for this prestigious and selective program, and we commend the FAA for prioritizing requirements for the safest forms of non-disruptive mitigation technology that allow for airport operational continuity."

D-Fend's engagement with the FAA builds on the company's momentum and ongoing collaboration on deployments with multiple US federal agencies across DoD, DHS, and DoJ, including its recent recommendation by the DoD's Joint Counter Small Unmanned Systems Office (JCO).

The Airport UAS Detection and Mitigation Research Program enables the FAA to work with major federal departments and agencies to ensure that systems are being developed, tested, or deployed to detect and/or mitigate potential risks posed by errant or hostile UAS operations and ensures they do not impact or interfere with safe airport operations.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple top-tier governmental agencies – including with military, law enforcement and homeland security users – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

